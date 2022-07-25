Hit, but not sunk. Second chance, goalkeepers in search of redemption are required. If in football the gross mistake – called duck – is a stain to be washed, then the new Cremonese painted kit by Ionut Radu – ahilui – in the eyes of the beholder has a patch of sauce at heart level. He stands there, like a sin to be expiated. Take it easy, the boy. It’s just a matter of time and that match, Bologna-Inter with the accompanying scudetto regret – what would have happened if Radu hadn’t disguised himself as Fantozzi that evening? – will be exceeded.