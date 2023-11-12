Home » Fujian Athletes Shine at 1st National Student (Youth) Games With 2 Golds, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronzes
Sports

Fujian Athletes Shine at 1st National Student (Youth) Games With 2 Golds, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronzes

by admin

Fujian Athletes Shine at National Student (Youth) Games

The 1st National Student (Youth) Games is currently underway, and athletes from Fujian Province are making their mark with impressive performances. As of November 12, the province has secured a total of 25 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 28 bronze medals in the open competition.

On November 11, Fujian athletes added to their medal tally with 2 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals in badminton and gymnastics events. The badminton finals saw fierce competition, with players showcasing their skills in nail-biting matches.

In the men’s singles final, Hu Zhe’an from Zhejiang secured the gold medal after defeating Zhu Xuanchen from Hubei. Meanwhile, Xu Wenjing of the Jiangsu Nanjing team emerged victorious in the women’s singles final. The men’s doubles final was a close contest, with Lin Xiangyi and Ma Shang from the Fujian Xiamen team ultimately clinching the gold medal.

Fujian’s success wasn’t limited to badminton as Chen Feng from the Fuzhou team impressed in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final, securing the Group A championship with a score of 50.875 points. Her teammate, Li Rongjinyi, also claimed the silver medal in the same event.

Fujian’s badminton star, Ma Shang, and young talent, Lin Xiangyi, displayed their exceptional skills, solidifying their positions as standout athletes in the competition. Additionally, Chen Feng’s outstanding performance in gymnastics earned her well-deserved recognition.

The victories at the National Student (Youth) Games have propelled Fujian’s athletes into the spotlight, showcasing their talent and determination on a national stage. As the competition continues, all eyes will be on these remarkable athletes as they strive for further success.

See also  Reggiana-breaking latest news, Coppa Italia: my friend's friend is my enemy

(Photo source: Youth Association News Center)

Editor in charge: Huang Yifen

You may also like

Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to...

Respectful gestures: Leipzig wins against Gladbach in respectful...

goals from Folorunsho, Vlahovic, Noslin and Rabiot- breaking...

The Munich team and their coach Tuchel are...

Paolo Guerrero: César Vallejo gave a categorical response...

MLS refs reject tentative contract. Messi’s Miami could...

Liverpool FC: Klopp – “We don’t know how...

Celta – FC Barcelona | Barça’s notes at...

Fan protests at Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with...

The day Rondón thought about leaving football for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy