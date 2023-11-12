Fujian Athletes Shine at 1st National Student (Youth) Games With 2 Golds, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronzes

Fujian Athletes Shine at National Student (Youth) Games

The 1st National Student (Youth) Games is currently underway, and athletes from Fujian Province are making their mark with impressive performances. As of November 12, the province has secured a total of 25 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 28 bronze medals in the open competition.

On November 11, Fujian athletes added to their medal tally with 2 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals in badminton and gymnastics events. The badminton finals saw fierce competition, with players showcasing their skills in nail-biting matches.

In the men’s singles final, Hu Zhe’an from Zhejiang secured the gold medal after defeating Zhu Xuanchen from Hubei. Meanwhile, Xu Wenjing of the Jiangsu Nanjing team emerged victorious in the women’s singles final. The men’s doubles final was a close contest, with Lin Xiangyi and Ma Shang from the Fujian Xiamen team ultimately clinching the gold medal.

Fujian’s success wasn’t limited to badminton as Chen Feng from the Fuzhou team impressed in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final, securing the Group A championship with a score of 50.875 points. Her teammate, Li Rongjinyi, also claimed the silver medal in the same event.

Fujian’s badminton star, Ma Shang, and young talent, Lin Xiangyi, displayed their exceptional skills, solidifying their positions as standout athletes in the competition. Additionally, Chen Feng’s outstanding performance in gymnastics earned her well-deserved recognition.

The victories at the National Student (Youth) Games have propelled Fujian’s athletes into the spotlight, showcasing their talent and determination on a national stage. As the competition continues, all eyes will be on these remarkable athletes as they strive for further success.

