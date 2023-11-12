Home » Huang Rihua Denies Remarriage Rumors: Clarifies Relationship with Guan Baohui
Entertainment

Huang Rihua Denies Remarriage Rumors: Clarifies Relationship with Guan Baohui

by admin
Huang Rihua Denies Remarriage Rumors: Clarifies Relationship with Guan Baohui

Huang Rihua Denies Remarrying Rumors with Guan Baohui, Clarifies They are Just Friends

In an interview with Sohu Entertainment, Huang Rihua has denied recent rumors of remarrying Hong Kong actress Guan Baohui. The two have been friends for over ten years, and the speculation of a low-key proposal was refuted by Huang Rihua himself.

Addressing the rumors, Huang Rihua stated that the two had only taken a group photo on their birthday and that the news had led to many people congratulating him. He also clarified that he had never declared he would never marry again, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise.

Regarding his current stance on marriage, Huang Rihua mentioned that he has grown accustomed to being single and finds it challenging to invest in a relationship as he gets older.

The actor’s statement puts an end to the recent speculations and clarifies that he and Guan Baohui are indeed just good friends.

See also  Nagorno Karabakh, è crisi idrica / Nagorno Karabakh / aree / Home

You may also like

The “pink descent” will link Huergo with Regina...

Javier Milei now targeted María Becerra by reposting...

Thalí García’s Great Escape: A Mid-Flight Showdown in...

“Another End”, charm and ambition in the first...

Milei’s agenda: she will receive Blinken and travel...

The opposition to the National Government is unified...

Renowned Peruvian Singer Susana Baca in Critical Condition...

The drop in temperature eases the work of...

Weather: it may rain this Sunday in the...

Friday Night WWE Results: New Challengers Emerge for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy