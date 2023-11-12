Huang Rihua Denies Remarriage Rumors: Clarifies Relationship with Guan Baohui

Huang Rihua Denies Remarrying Rumors with Guan Baohui, Clarifies They are Just Friends

In an interview with Sohu Entertainment, Huang Rihua has denied recent rumors of remarrying Hong Kong actress Guan Baohui. The two have been friends for over ten years, and the speculation of a low-key proposal was refuted by Huang Rihua himself.

Addressing the rumors, Huang Rihua stated that the two had only taken a group photo on their birthday and that the news had led to many people congratulating him. He also clarified that he had never declared he would never marry again, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise.

Regarding his current stance on marriage, Huang Rihua mentioned that he has grown accustomed to being single and finds it challenging to invest in a relationship as he gets older.

The actor’s statement puts an end to the recent speculations and clarifies that he and Guan Baohui are indeed just good friends.

