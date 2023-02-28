Home Sports Fulham 2-0 Leeds United: Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon score spectacular goals
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United: Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon score spectacular goals

Fulham 2-0 Leeds United: Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon score spectacular goals

Marco Silva should be in contention for manager of the year for the “excellent” work he is doing at Fulham, says former England defender Micah Richards.

Fulham reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 after defeating Leeds United in an all-Premier League tie at Craven Cottage.

Special goals by Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon continued the feel-good factor at the club, who sit sixth in the Premier League after last season’s promotion from the Championship under Portuguese boss Silva, who took charge in July 2021.

They are now just two wins from a first FA Cup final since 1975.

“Marco Silva has been excellent,” said Richards, who was at the game as part of BBC One’s live coverage. “At the start of the season we asked ‘are Fulham going to go down?’.

“He’s not only stabilised that but he has got a way of playing that suits the players he has got in the team – and he can mix it up.

“I just think the story of Fulham… he has got to be up for manager of the year.”

Former Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy, who was also part of BBC One’s coverage, said it would be “amazing” if his old club went on to win the FA Cup for the first time.

“How amazing would that be? It would be great reward for the fans and this manager who has done so well this season,” he added.

“But you need a bit of luck in the next round.”

Fulham thriving under Silva

Fulham are now unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and are a team full of confidence under Silva.

Silva made seven changes to his side but it still proved enough to send Leeds to a first defeat under their new boss Javi Gracia – and Fulham into Wednesday’s draw for the quarter-finals.

Leeds, who were well backed in London by their travelling fans, fell behind to Palhinha’s outstanding curling finish from about 30 yards which went in off the post.

The visitors responded by hitting the post through Georginio Rutter’s looping header, while they also had two goals – from Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto – ruled out.

Gnonto also forced a fine save from Marek Rodak before the visitors conceded a second, Solomon scoring for the fourth successive game with a strike past Illan Meslier from the edge of the box after exchanging passes with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham advanced by scoring from two of their three attempts on target. In contrast, Leeds had 16 attempts – six on target – without scoring.

‘We’re trying to change our FA Cup story’

Fulham boss Marco Silva: “It’s great for us to go through to play in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009-10. We know that our story as a club in the FA Cup is not great and we are here to try and change it.”

Player of the match

João StrawJoão Straw

Fulham

  1. Squad number26Player nameJoão Straw

  2. Squad number11Player nameSolomon

  3. Squad number13Player nameReam

  4. Squad number1Player nameNative

  5. Squad number9Player nameMitrovica

  6. Squad number33Player nameRobinson

  7. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira

  8. Squad number8Player nameWilson

  9. Squad number12Player nameCedric Soares

  10. Squad number28Player nameLukic

  11. Squad number4Player nameIndeed

  12. Squad number20Player nameWillian

  13. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinicius

  14. Squad number6Player nameReed

  15. Squad number2Player nameTete

  16. Squad number14Player nameThe Cordova Reid

Leeds United

  1. Squad number29Player nameGnonto

  2. Squad number5Player nameKoch

  3. Squad number24Player nameRutter

  4. Squad number7Player nameAaronson

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo

  6. Squad number2Player nameAyling

  7. Squad number11Player nameHarrison

  8. Squad number10Player nameSummerville

  9. Squad number28Player nameMcKennie

  10. Squad number1Player nameMeslier

  11. Squad number8Player nameRoca

  12. Squad number12Player nameAdams

  13. Squad number25Player nameKristensen

  14. Squad number9Player nameBamford

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Native
  • 12Cedric SoaresSubstituted forTeteat 90′minutes
  • 4Indeed
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 28Lukic
  • 26João StrawSubstituted forReedat 81′minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forWillianat 82′minutes
  • 18Pereira
  • 11SolomonSubstituted forThe Cordova Reidat 81′minutes
  • 9MitrovicaSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 69′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 5Duffy
  • 6Reed
  • 14The Cordova Reid
  • 17Leno
  • 20Willian
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 31Diop
  • 38Harris

Leeds

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5Koch
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennie
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forAaronsonat 74′minutes
  • 10Summerville
  • 24RutterSubstituted forBamfordat 63′minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forHarrisonat 64′minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Aaronson
  • 9Bamford
  • 11Harrison
  • 16Perkins
  • 18Gyabi
  • 22Robles
  • 34pine tree
  • 49Fernández
  • 63Gray

Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Attendance:
19,359

Live Text

