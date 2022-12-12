Marzuoli’s Apulians pass the Lazio exam with full marks, win 7-2 and match the leaders Tiki Taka Francavilla. Men’s Serie A, postponement to Meta Catani: 3-2 at 360GG Monastir
Partly because the eagerly awaited summit clash between the City of Falconara and TikiTaka Francavilla was postponed to 11 January 2023 due to the final of the Italian champions from the Marches, fresh winners of the Super Cup (6-1 at the Statte), partly because Bitonto has been in a positive series for nine rounds with as many points in the last three outings, Futsal’s Serie A Puro Bio has two new leaders. Marzuoli’s team avoided the Lazio trap brilliantly, overcoming it with an eloquent 7-2, son of a super first half ended 4-0 thanks to goals from Renatinha (he will score two more), Cenedese and the evergreen Nicoletti. In the other matches of the eleventh day of the championship, the Kick Off redeemed itself (Vanelli and Da Costa, 2-0 at the Audace), the VIP of the award-winning company Jimenez-Salvador won 6-3 in the Sky Match in Salsomaggiore, stopping the travel of the Leather goods; Molfetta takes three very important points from the perspective of salvation by beating Vis Fondi 3-1 (with two goals from Castro) and leaving a Statte in full crisis in the penultimate place.
THE SUMMARY
These are the results of the eleventh day: Irpinia-Rovigo Orange 0-1, Audace Verona-Kick off 0-2, Vis Fondi-Women Molfetta 1-3, Pelletterie-VIP 3-6, Bitonto-Lazio 7-2, breaking latest news Women- Italcave Real Statte (21/12, 7 pm), City of Falconara-TikiTaka Francavilla (11/1, 7 pm). Ranking: TikiTaka Francavilla* and Bitonto 28, City of Falconara* 25, breaking latest news Female* 24, Kick Off 22, VIP 15, Lazio 14, Pelletterie and Audace Verona 12, Rovigo Orange and Irpinia 10, Female Molfetta 7, Italcave Real Statte* 6, Vis Fondi 1. *one match less.
MEN’S SERIES
The eleventh day of the Serie A New Energy ends with the success in the final of a Meta Catania who beat 360GG Monastir 3-2 in a Sky Match where everything happens in the second half. In Salsomaggiore, the Etna people take the lead twice, with a pearl from Musumeci and after the draw from Dani Chino, with Xavi Alonso. At 7’35” from the sound of the siren, Podda’s Sardinians have the ball to overtake, but Quintairos gets himself a penalty kick which he misses by kicking too centrally for Tornatore’s easy rejection. One minute from the end Carmelo Musumeci (mvp of the match) packs the super assist for the final 3-2 of the French Lutin.
THE SUMMARY
These are the results of the men’s futsal Serie A: Napoli Futsal-Petrarca 4-3, L84-Città di Melilli 3-1, Ciampino Aniene-Futsal breaking latest news 3-1, Fortitudo Pomezia-Feldi Eboli 3-1, Real San Giuseppe-Sandro Abate 5-3, Meta Catania-360GG Monastir 3-2, Italservice Pesaro-Came Dosson (13/12, 8pm), Nuova Comauto Pistoia-Olimpus Rome (14/12, 8pm). Ranking: Napoli Futsal 30, Olimpus Roma* 23, Feldi Eboli* 19, Futsal breaking latest news* and Sandro Abate Avellino 18, Came Dosson*, L84 and Meta Catania 17, Real San Giuseppe 16, Ciampino Aniene 13, Italservice Pesaro* and 360GG Monastir 12, Fortitudo Pomezia* 11, Petrarca 8, Nuova Comauto Pistoia* 6, City of Melilli* 1. *one game less.
December 12 – 01:02
