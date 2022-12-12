Partly because the eagerly awaited summit clash between the City of Falconara and TikiTaka Francavilla was postponed to 11 January 2023 due to the final of the Italian champions from the Marches, fresh winners of the Super Cup (6-1 at the Statte), partly because Bitonto has been in a positive series for nine rounds with as many points in the last three outings, Futsal’s Serie A Puro Bio has two new leaders. Marzuoli’s team avoided the Lazio trap brilliantly, overcoming it with an eloquent 7-2, son of a super first half ended 4-0 thanks to goals from Renatinha (he will score two more), Cenedese and the evergreen Nicoletti. In the other matches of the eleventh day of the championship, the Kick Off redeemed itself (Vanelli and Da Costa, 2-0 at the Audace), the VIP of the award-winning company Jimenez-Salvador won 6-3 in the Sky Match in Salsomaggiore, stopping the travel of the Leather goods; Molfetta takes three very important points from the perspective of salvation by beating Vis Fondi 3-1 (with two goals from Castro) and leaving a Statte in full crisis in the penultimate place.