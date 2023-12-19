The national football team arrived in Dubai to prepare for the Asian Cup. Jankovic: Don’t make big talk and focus on the first game-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The Chinese national football team has officially landed in Dubai in preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup in Qatar next year. The team’s coach, Jankovic, has made it clear that their focus should be on the first game and that they should avoid talking too much.

The team, consisting of nearly 50 members, arrived in Dubai on December 19th to begin their preparations for the Asian Cup. Jankovic has set their sights on the first game, emphasizing the importance of being down-to-earth and physically ready, rather than setting lofty goals.

The team has announced a roster of 26 players for the Asian Cup training, with several injured players returning to the squad. The national football team’s first game will be against Tajikistan, followed by matches against Lebanon and the host nation, Qatar.

Jankovic remains cautious about their goals for the Asian Cup, choosing to focus on taking it step by step and setting the goal on the first game against Tajikistan.

During the three-week training camp in the UAE, the national football team plans to conduct four warm-up matches, with the final 23-man official roster depending on the performance of the team in these matches.

The team will face strong opponents in their group stage matches, as both Qatar and Lebanon have changed their coaches in the lead-up to the event. Additionally, Tajikistan has remained undefeated in recent international competitions, increasing the challenge for the national football team.

Chinese football veteran Wu Xi has emphasized the need for the team to remain humble and focused, acknowledging the capabilities of their opponents.

The national football team’s journey at the Asian Cup will be an exciting one, with the team working hard to achieve success in the upcoming tournament.

