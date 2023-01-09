First leg in the sign of the first four, which make a void in the Women’s Serie A. But the recoveries could change the high ranking

None of the big names let slip a Bitonto who had opened the last day of the first leg by beating the Kick Off with a round 6-1 (in the sign of the top scorer Lucileia’s hat-trick). Tiki Taka Francavilla responded immediately to San Giovanni Lupatoto, outclassing 11 -3 the unfortunate Audace Verona. Pezzolla and Leticia Martin Cortes with a brace pave the way for the Giallorossi goal, in the second half Tampa also unleashes, which with its hat trick rises to twenty-five goals in the league. Cely Gaardo’s team, therefore, takes back the second position, three lengths from the leader but with a game to recover that could give them the hook. Imitate Falconara and breaking latest news, the championship finalists of last season, ok with three goals difference in the advances, respectively, against Italcave Real Statte (3-0 defeat) and VIP (5-2 defeat).

THE OTHERS — In the other Sunday matches of the last first round of the women’s Serie A futsal, Lazio, Pelletterie and Orange Rovigo rejoiced. Chilelli’s Aquilotte suffer in the Avellino away match against Irpinia: Alessia Grieco makes three but it seems not enough, Sabrina Marchese takes care of giving away a very heavy 4-3 to the capitoline, always sixth but just three lengths from the Kick Off. measure for the Pelletterie: Carola Carolla takes care of it less than 5′ from the end to tame a tough Molfetta. Clean sheet also for Rovigo in Fondi, against the VIP rear side: Lorrai uncorks the match, Manuel Cossio’s team takes off in the second half with Itu, Buzignani and Dayane da Rocha, the latter author of a brace. See also Futsal, Olympus Roma takes a big risk and gets a draw. Naples at +4

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the thirteenth day of Serie A Puro Bio: Bitonto-Kick Off 6-1, Italcave Real Statte-Città di Falconara 0-3, breaking latest news Female-VIP 5-2, Irpinia-Lazio 3-4, Pelletterie-Female Molfetta 1-0, Audace Verona-TikiTaka Francavilla 3-11, Vis Fondi-Rovigo Orange 0-5.

THE RANKING — Bitonto 34, TikiTaka Francavilla 31*, breaking latest news Female 30*, Città di Falconara 28**, Kick Off 23, Lazio 20, VIP and Pelletterie 16, Rovigo Orange 14, Audace Verona* 12, Irpinia 11, Italcave Real Statte* and Female Molfetta 7, Vis Fondi 1. * one game less, ** two games less.

