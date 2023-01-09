VENEZIA – Two young people died and three others were injured tonight when the car they were traveling in crashed into the guardrail of a road near San Donà di Piave (Venice). The five boys were aboard a Seat Ibiza, and were traveling via Aquileia, a stretch of asphalt that runs along the Piave embankment.

The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained. It was raining heavily in the area when the car skidded and, out of control, crashed into the guardrail.

For two of the occupants, a boy and a girl, both in their twenties, there was nothing they could do. The firefighters managed to extract the other three injured young people from the metal sheets, entrusted to the care of the Suem 118 doctors.

The one in San Donà di Piave is only the latest in a series of very serious road accidents that occurred over the weekend in various regions, from Emilia Romagna to Puglia, from Lazio to Campania.