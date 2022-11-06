The Italian champions beat the VIP 7-2 and consolidate their leadership. Postponement of the men’s championship with reversal: Avellino-Pomezia 3-1

The lowest common denominator between the Serie A Puro Bio and the top men’s futsal championship are two leaders with full points. Like Napoli Futsal, so does the City of Falconara. The Italian champions beat the VIP Tombolo 7-2 with the second double in a row by Azzurra Erika Ferrara and continue to dictate the pace, even if TikaTaka Francavilla and Bitonto are there.

THE BIGS ARE NOT WRONG — The Giallorossi of Cely Gayardo defeated Molfetta 9-4 with a Tampa elevated to the cube, remaining two lengths away from the Marche tread. Marzuoli’s neroverdi also did well, always third with the 5-1 inflicted on Pelletterie in the sign of Lucileia, author of a nice double. Interlocutory round, however, the fifth of the regular season, the first six of the class win: breaking latest news has no problems in San Giovanni Lupatoto and, dragged by Belli and Aline Elpidio, drops the pokerissimo with a lot of clean sheet against Audace Verona; Lazio relies on super Grieco (hat-trick) to flex its muscles at the Statte. The freshman Irpinia at the PalaJacazzi in Aversa runs away with Matijevic and Braccia, is picked up by Caciorgna and Will, but wins 3-2 thanks to the three-point shot in the final by Ribeirete.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the fifth day of the regular season of Serie A Puro Bio: Lazio-Statte 6-1, Audace Verona-breaking latest news Female 0-5, TikiTaka Francavilla-Female Molfetta 9-4, Kick Off-Rovigo Orange 3-2, City of Falconara-VIP 7-2, Irpinia-Vis Fondi 3-2, Bitonto-Pelletterie 5-1. Ranking: City of Falconara 15, TikiTaka Francavilla 13, Bitonto 12, breaking latest news Female 11, Kick Off 10, Lazio 7, VIP, Audace Verona and Irpinia 6, Rovigo Orange, Female Molfetta and Italcave Real Statte 4, Pelletterie and Vis Fondi 0. See also Futsal, Serie A men, Napoli and Olimpus from 4 out of 4. Italy women, Euro 2023 fades

MEN’S SERIES A — The sixth day of the men’s Serie A championship ends with the comeback success of Sandro Abate Avellino against Fortitudo Pomezia, ahead 1-0 at half-time with Jorge Santos. In the second half, everything changes: Gui finally manages to beat his very personal duel with Molitierno by putting him in from a tight angle, then Ugherani signs the overtaking. Julio Fernandez tries them all, including a prolonged 5vs4, but Pola draws a 3-1 from his area which marks the second success in a row for the Avellino players. Fourth defeat in the last five games for the pometini.

THE RESULTS — These are the results of the sixth day of Serie A New Energy: 360GG Monastir-Napoli Futsal 1-5, Italservice Pesaro-Real San Giuseppe 2-2, Meta Catania-Ciampino Aniene 4-3, Feldi Eboli-Città di Melilli 5-2, Olimpus Roma-L84 6-4, Petrarca-Futsal breaking latest news 1-3, Came Dosson-NuovaComauto Pistoia 4-1, Sandro Abate Avellino-Fortitudo Pomezia 3-1. Ranking: Napoli Futsal 18, Olimpus Roma * 15, Futsal breaking latest news 13, Came Dosson 11, Feldi Eboli * 10, Meta Catania *, Sandro Abate Avellino and 360GG Monastir * 9, L84 * 7, Real San Giuseppe 6, Italservice Pesaro 5, Fortitudo Pomezia, NuovaComauto Pistoia *, Ciampino Aniene and Petrarca 4, Melilli 0.

