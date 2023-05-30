Futuro in NBL per John Wall?

John Wall, a 32-year-old point guard with 5 NBA All Star Game appearances, could continue his career in the NBL with South East Melbourne Phoenix, a team in which he is a shareholder.

The news was reported byHerald Sun.

Wall was released by the Houston Rockets via buyout following his arrival from the Los Angeles Clippers close to the trade deadline.

The ex-Kentucky point guard averaged over 11 points and 5 assists in 34 games with the Clippers, but failed to find a team for the regular season finale.