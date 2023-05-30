Home » Futuro in NBL per John Wall?
Sports

Futuro in NBL per John Wall?

by admin
Futuro in NBL per John Wall?

John Wall, a 32-year-old point guard with 5 NBA All Star Game appearances, could continue his career in the NBL with South East Melbourne Phoenix, a team in which he is a shareholder.

The news was reported byHerald Sun.

Wall was released by the Houston Rockets via buyout following his arrival from the Los Angeles Clippers close to the trade deadline.

The ex-Kentucky point guard averaged over 11 points and 5 assists in 34 games with the Clippers, but failed to find a team for the regular season finale.

See also  Letter 22, steps forward Injury for Regruto

You may also like

Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, eliminated from the...

Anthony Martial: Manchester United forward to miss FA...

Bartek on Bohemians in the cups, coaching start...

Victory and defeat for Austrians in 3×3 home...

Inter, Verratti idea for the midfield

«It is the heart of Serbia. I’m not...

From Allegri to Spalletti it is the whirlwind...

court fever 14

Juventus and salary maneuver: it all ends in...

ASICS TRAIL OF THE WALLS | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy