Gaël Monfils will not show up on Thursday evening to ignite the Central de Roland-Garros once again. The 36-year-old Frenchman appeared at a press conference at 11:23 p.m. on Wednesday to announce his withdrawal from his second round, which he was to play in a night session against Holger Rune. The day after his stunning first round against Sebastian Baez, he was again caught by his body and suffered a partial rupture of the TFCC (a ligament) in his left wrist.