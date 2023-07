Felix Gall narrowly missed his second stage win in the 110th Tour de France on the penultimate day in second place. The East Tyrolean was only beaten by Slovenian Tadej Pogacar in the sprint of a five-man lead group in Le Markstein in the Vosges on Saturday. Behind Gall in third place was overall leader Jonas Vingegaard, who is about to defend his title.

