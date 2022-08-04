Galti: Sanches is very strong now he has to adapt to us Ramos is one of the leaders in the dressing room

Original title: Galti: Sanches is very strong, now he has to adapt to us Ramos is one of the leaders of the dressing room

Live it, August 4th. At 3 am Beijing time on August 7th, in the first round of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will face Clermont away. Paris Saint-Germain coach Galti attended the pre-match press conference.

How is the team doing now?

“Our team is in good physical condition. The warm-up match and the French Super Cup accelerated our pace of integration. Now we are fully prepared and everyone is adjusted to a good state.”

About winning the French Super Cup

“All the players in our team were involved in attacking and defending and we hardly gave them any chance other than a chance at 6 meters in the box. Honestly, that’s what we’re doing, we can’t let our opponents get away with it. It’s too easy to get an opportunity.”

About the tactical system

“When you ask me whether it is a three-back system or a five-back system, you think the five-back system is more defensive, but I think it’s the opposite. More troops and a proper offensive and defensive balance can be maintained.”

On the front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi

“I’m very happy that Mbappe can play in the first round of the league. He is very happy to be back on the field. As for the Mbappe-Neymar-Messi trident, everyone asks me about the balance of attack and defense, and I think Whether attacking or defending, this is the task of the whole team and everyone’s responsibility. Sometimes we may be beaten by our opponents and the situation will not prevail. At this time, all of us should be very cautious and not give the opponent a chance. .And when you find that your teammates are very positive, you will also be infected, which will make you work as hard as your teammates. Sometimes the whole team may suddenly lose power. At this time, we must find the rhythm again as soon as possible, and play in the offense and defense. The performance we deserved on both ends.”

Renato Sanches expected to arrive in Paris tomorrow afternoon?

“Yeah. Sanches is a very strong player, he has characteristics that the rest of us don’t have, his style is different from Verratti and Vitinha. Sanches is explosive and physical. The stick, the impact and the aggression are also great. He knows the Ligue 1 very well and the level is high. Now he has to adapt to the new team (Paris), Sanchez is not well prepared compared to the other players, but His explosiveness, tackles and defensive ability will make him stand out.”

"There will definitely be rotations, but we must do a good job of coordinating work, rationally arrange the playing time of each player, so that each player can show good efficiency, and before November 13th As few players are injured as possible We will wait and see how the strategy will be after the World Cup, and then there will be a winter window adjustment." About coaching Paris Saint-Germain "I am very eager to lead the team to the game and to win the game. I can feel the enthusiasm of the fans every time I play at home. Our work is very difficult, and I and the coaching staff help each other and hope to lead Paris to the best. Possibly a good record. But I'm not and don't want to be an 'ambassador' for French coaches, I'm just the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, the head coach of a good team, the head coach of a prestigious team, a family The head coach of a big club. It's great to have the support of fans from all over the world, I will lead the game next, and every opponent will want to beat us." About Ramos "He's certainly one of our dressing room leaders, Ramos didn't play a lot last season, but at a lot of clubs we see that dressing room leaders don't always play. Ramos has an extraordinary In his career, he brought a wealth of experience to our team that I didn't have, provided an extraordinary professionalism to the team, and Ramos has a positive attitude, he has never missed any training." About the transfer market "If you ask me, I would like to introduce a few players, I will tell you: 3 people. Then, I also know how difficult it is to sign in the transfer market. Then we don't just make signings and add first-line players. The number of players. I want to have a certain number of players in the team, so that there is active competition in the team. Whenever these three players can join Paris, whether they can join Paris or not, I will focus on my team and Give your best and lead the team to the best possible result."

