Game 7 of the basketball Scudetto Final exceeds half a million viewers

Game 7 of the basketball Scudetto Final exceeds half a million viewers

CLEAR ON NOVE AND SIMULCAST EUROSPORT 1, THE FINAL ACT OF OLIMPIA MILANO-VIRTUS BOLOGNA, RACE 7 AT THE MEDIOLANUM FORUM IN ASSAGO, REACHED A HIGHEST OF ALMOST ONE MILLION AUDIENCES.

Warner Bros. Discovery announces the great success of Game 7 – yesterday evening, Friday 23 June at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago – of the Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna championship final, broadcast free-to-air on NOVE and Eurosport 1 with 562,000 spectators and peaks of ‘listening to nearly a million.

Numbers which, expanded to Real Time, certify the boom of the Warner Bros. Discovery networks on the evening of Friday 23 June: 562,000 spectators of Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna plus 300,000 spectators of Casa a prima vista.

