Sports

by admin
2022-10-16 17:42

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Gao Shiyan 11 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, Tao Hanlin 19+10, Shandong beat Tongxi

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

It was reported on October 16 that Shandong continued to face Tongxi in the CBA regular season. After four quarters, Shandong easily defeated Tongxi 92-80.

In the beginning, Tongxi teenager Lin Wei played well, and Shandong relied on Gillen Walter to score. In the second quarter, Shandong blossomed inside and outside, widening the point difference, and Shandong led 57-42 in the first half. In the second half, Tongxi’s backcourt Lin Wei and Wang Lanxi led the team to counterattack, and the difference was reduced to only 6 points. In the fourth quarter, Jia Cheng scored consecutively, Shandong sealed the victory and defeated Tongxi 92-80.

data:

Tong Xi: Wang Lanxi 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 7 turnovers, Lin Wei 13 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, Wu Tingjia 12 points, Archul 14 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks, Dong Hanlin 5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Wang Zirui scored 8 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and 3 rebounds, Xirelijiang scored 3 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Liu Dong scored 6 points and 5 rebounds

Shandong: Tao Hanlin 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block, Gao Shiyan 11 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds and 7 steals, Gillen Watert 27 points and 6 rebounds, Paul 11 ​​points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Liu Yi 9 points and 3 rebounds, Liu Guancen 6 6 rebounds, Jia Cheng 9 points

