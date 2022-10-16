[The Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Wong Kar-wai, a famous Hong Kong director who was rated as the pursuit of perfection, has not yet finished the production of the new drama “Flowers” that was planned to start in 2020 in 2017. Since the drama party has posted three Weibo messages wishing the starring Hu Ge “Happy Birthday”, Hu Ge’s filming of “Blossoms” “from his 30s to his 40s” has become a hot search.

A few days ago, the updated shooting dynamics of “Shanghai Film and Television Park” from October 10th to October 16th showed that the setting and shooting of the crew of the TV series “Flowers” directed by Wong Kar-wai is still in progress. Netizens commented: “The main actor Hu Ge has not finished filming from his 30s to his 40s.” The topic has been read and discussed more than 230 million times.

Adapted from the novel of the same name, “Blossoms” is produced and directed by Wong Kar-wai and starring Hu Ge. The original novel describes the city from the 1960s to the 1990s in Shanghai dialect, and tells the Shanghai past of the three protagonists A Bao, Hu Sheng and Xiao Mao. The show began to prepare for filming in 2017, and will start in September 2020, and is still being filmed.

Wong Kar-wai, who always wears his signature sunglasses, has always been controversial for the long period of filming. However, Hu Ge’s fans comforted Hu Ge: “Don’t be afraid to wait for a good meal, work slowly and work hard. At present, the mentality is very stable. After all, the ‘Sunglass King’ is a well-known ‘procrastination’.”

Many actors want to work with Wong Kar Wai, but most of them were worried about his “procrastination” before working together. Chow Yun-fat (Fa Ge), who has collaborated with many famous directors, was uploaded by Hong Kong TVB (TVB) YouTube channel in April this year to the video of his speech at Hong Kong Baptist University in 2004. In his speech, Fa-Ge compared the way of shooting Hong Kong-made films and Hollywood films. When it comes to the filming of Hong Kong films, Fa-Ge believes that “the one who is more serious in Hong Kong is Wong Kar-wai.” However, he changed the subject and said, “It usually takes 5 years to make Wong Kar-wai’s films!”

The mainland movie star Zhang Ziyi, who was awarded the “International Chapter”, said at a film event not long ago that although she had suffered a lot for the filming of “The Grandmaster” directed by Wong Kar-wai and experienced a low point in her life, if Wong Kar-wai finds her again now, she is willing to Another 3 years to make a movie.

In that year, Zhang Ziyi swept a total of 12 actress titles including the 50th Taiwan Golden Horse Awards and the 33rd Hong Kong Film Awards with the role of “Gong Er” in “The Grandmaster”, which also established her status in the Chinese film circle.

Although Wong Kar-wai paid a great price for his “procrastination”, such as the cost overrun of the movie, the actors being dragged on by the super-long construction period, and the ever-increasing budget also overwhelming the investors, but some fans praised on Weibo: “Wang Kar-wai is the ‘The most beautiful procrastination’ is not to make movies for the sake of making movies. He can put aside the influence of funds, schedules, and big names, and record in the movies not only the content of the script, but the long duration of each movie is probably to let the local atmosphere , scene, rhythm, slowly permeate into the film, rather than just framing the scene like a tourist and leaving.”

Responsible editor: Yang Ming