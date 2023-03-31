From March 29th to 30th, Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration and secretary of the party group, led a team to Liaoning to investigate the revitalization and development of the “Three Big Balls” and held a symposium on the development of the “Three Big Balls”. He pointed out that it is necessary to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports work, and enhance the sense of mission and responsibility to do a good job in revitalizing the “three major balls” from the ideological point of view. Through investigation and research, Unify thinking, build consensus, and effectively promote the revitalization and development of China‘s “three major balls”.

As a major sports province and a province with strong sports talents, Liaoning has made great contributions to the national sports cause. Liaoning’s “Three Great Balls” have glorious historical achievements, strong human resources, and a broad mass base. In recent years, Liaoning has continuously deepened and promoted the revitalization and development of the “three major balls”, and has achieved very remarkable results. Gao Zhidan went to the Liaoning Women’s Volleyball Team, Liaoning Men’s Volleyball Team, Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team and the football training ground of Baiye Base successively, had in-depth exchanges with coaches and athletes, and carefully asked about the training situation.

At the symposium on the development of the “Three Big Balls”, Gao Zhidan said after carefully listening to everyone’s speeches that through this investigation, he saw that the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government attached great importance to sports, and also saw that the grassroots were practical and pragmatic style; not only heard everyone’s enthusiasm, but also heard rational and scientific suggestions for the revitalization of the “three big balls”. Liaoning should embody Liaoning’s responsibility in the revitalization and development of the “three major balls”, and act as the vanguard of the revitalization and development of the “three major balls”. Pilot, experience, and talents, strive to create a new situation in promoting the high-quality development of the “three major balls”, and contribute Liaoning’s experience to the development of China‘s “three major balls”.

Gao Zhidan emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on sports work from the strategic height of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, adhere to problem orientation, deepen reform and innovation, and establish long-term achievements, With the spirit of striving for the day and night, we will retake the Long March and explore a road of revitalization and development of the “three major balls” with Chinese characteristics.

Li Yingchuan and Liu Guoyong, deputy directors of the State General Administration of Sport, accompanied the investigation. Liu Huiyan, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department, attended the awarding ceremony of the “Olympic Champion City” trophy awarded to Anshan by the Chinese Olympic Committee. Vice Governor Guo Caiyun accompanied the investigation.