GARLASCO

The technical staff of the women’s section of Volleyball 2001 Garlasco (Serie B1), after the return of coaches of the caliber of Stefano Mattioli, is enriched with another coach among the most prepared in the province (and not only), namely Marcello Marchesi who has behind bench experiences in various provincial clubs, from Certosa to Mezzana Corti, but only to mention his most recent adventures without forgetting the two years as assistant coach in women’s A2 series in Montichiari.

«I accepted with enthusiasm the proposal of the president Silvia Strigazzi – explains Marcello Marchesi – among the many proposals received in recent months this is certainly the one that has best satisfied my expectations and my aptitudes. I am happy to join a company that has been able to structure itself in an important way in recent years and I am sure that with careful work we will also be able to build prestigious successes in the youth sector. I would like to thank the coaches who preceded me in the difficult work of building young players and who I know have worked with commitment and professionalism, first of all my friend Cristina Guicciardi who in recent years has followed most of the players that I will find in gym. I can’t wait to get started and to get to know better the young women with whom I will have the pleasure of sharing this sporting journey ».

Marcello Marchesi, who was recently also the Fipav provincial selection technician, will lead the team of Volleyball 2001 Garlasco engaged simultaneously in both the women’s Under 18 territorial championship and in the Serie D regional championship to which the lomellino club, fresh from a last positive season in this category, he joins by continuing the so-called “Young Project” for the third year in a row. –

f.ba.