Garmont 9.81 HI RIDE is the revolutionary hybrid shoe developed for those who love cycling to discover gentle dirt paths, but don’t give up leaving their bike for short walks to discover a wood or a historic village. The new shoe of the Venetian company, winner of the coveted recognition of the Design & Innovation Award 2023, is placed in a hitherto unexplored market sectorand goes to cover the needs of new e-bike users who need a structured shoe for pedaling and at the same time comfortable for walking.

Garmont 9.81 HI RIDE, the novelty for summer 2023

Garmont’s novelty for the upcoming summer season is revolutionary. The Garmont 9.81 HI RIDE shoe was born in response to new public of cyclists who love nature and the discovery of the place where they are, even once you get off your bike. The needs of this new mobility have led Garmont to develop a hybrid shoe, ideal for those who love pedaling and then, having got off the bike, don’t give up going around the city or exploring a short path.

Confirming the positive response that this product has received in the world of two wheels, the 9.81 HI-RIDE model has been awarded by the jury of the Design & Innovation Award for the 2023 edition with the aim of helping to recognize the most important future trends and products destined to bring a significant improvement in the market.

Garmont 9.81 HI RIDE, stiff enough, flexible enough

The challenge faced by the Veneto-based company was to create a shoe that was rigid enough not to waste the power discharged onto the pedals and, at the same time, flexible and comfortable enough not to hinder walking.

Garmont made it possible thanks to theinnovative salt GTF Hyve designed in two parts: one with a softer compound to ensure high grip on the pedal (also thanks to the density of the honeycomb caps) and the other made with a recycled rubber solution and a more open cap design, thus to ensure the right compromise between grip, traction and durability.

The X-ray hybrid shoe

Despite being a product that could enter the cycling distribution circuit, the 9.81 HI-RIDE shoe has all the technical and stylistic elements that characterize Garmont hiking shoes, guaranteeing the reliability of the product. Among these the Heel Lock technology, which guarantees an optimal fit thanks to a system that sees the closure of the laces, the safety inserts (reflective), the fastening elastic band and the protective reinforcements work together to resist any abrasions.

The insole is Ortholite made from 98% recycled material, e the mid sole is PlumeFoam, with lamellar inserts along the entire length for better cushioning and lightness, made with a BIO Based compound deriving from sugar cane. As mentioned, the sole is GTF Hyve (proprietary technology of the Treviso-based company) with a honeycomb design, made up of different zones of support depending on the movement of the foot during different activities. In correspondence with the area activated during pedaling, the sole has resized and closer together lugs for total pedal control, also guaranteed by a compound capable of increasing the grip effect. The area designated for walking, on the other hand, features a sole with a recycled rubber compound with more widely spaced lugs.

The Garmont 9.81 HI RIDE is available in the color variants black/yellow and moss green/yellow. It has a recommended retail price of 140.00 euros.

