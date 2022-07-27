Home Sports Gas from Russia, Eni: Gazprom has reduced supplies – Economy
Rome, July 27, 2022 – Again gas supply from Russia is down and the price of the raw material soars. Gazprom – you can read on the website ofEni – announced today the delivery of gas volumes of approximately 27 million cubic meters, compared to daily deliveries of approximately 34 million cubic meters made in recent days.

Also Gascadeil German manager of the two arrival points in Lubmin of the pipeline Nord Stream 1, announced that gas supplies through Nordstream have dropped to 20% due to the closure of another turbine. According to the statement, reported by Tass, 1.28 million cubic meters per hour, about 20% of Nord Stream’s maximum range, was transported through Nord Stream in compliance with applications.

In the meantime, as mentioned, the race in the price of gas continues in the wake of the fears of scarce supplies in view of the winter. In Amsterdam the price flies to 225 euros per megawatt hour, an increase of 12%. In London, prices rise to 404 pennies at the Mmbtu (+ 9%).

