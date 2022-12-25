Home Sports Gatti: “My life has changed a lot, I want to stay for a long time”
Gatti: "My life has changed a lot, I want to stay for a long time"

Gatti: “My life has changed a lot, I want to stay for a long time”

The Juventus defender was interviewed on the microphones of Dazn, where he talked about his career and the season of the Juventus club

Federico Gatti yesterday he took the field again in the test against Riverwhere once again the Juventusdid not concede a goal winning 1-0 with goals from Kean. The defender, interviewed by Daznspoke about how his life has changed in a short time: “Right, it has changed a lot, also because here you have to take care of every single detail, both on the pitch and above all off it, take care of every single moment of your day. It is clear that at the beginning it takes some time, but with the confidence that the coach, the club and my team-mates are giving me, here we can only grow.

It will start again soon: “Now another season begins, because we have been stopped for a month, a month and a half. We we have to play every match as if it were a final, until May. We really have to become aware of it, because the season is too important. Another one begins, every game must really be a final”.

Dreams:My dream is obviously to wear the national team shirt for longer, but above all also that of Juventus, because I’m in a glorious club. I want to stay there as long as possible, I have to be ready in every training session, every time the coach calls me into question.

