Gattuso new coach of Marseille: the signing and the news

From Spain to Francedal Valencia all’Olympique Marseille. After the Spanish experience which ended last January, Gennaro Gattuso starts coaching again in France. The former Milan and Napoli signed the contract with Olympique Marseille and this happens to Marcelino who resigned on September 20th.

Ligue 1 in destiny: he had been close to Lyon

A few weeks ago he was the number one suspect to replace the sacked Laurent Blanc at Lyon, but in the end his former teammate in the national team was preferred to him Fabio Grosso. In light of this agreement with OM, it is clear that Ligue1 was in its destiny. At Marseille, as mentioned, he takes the place of Marcelino, who resigned for non-sporting reasons following numerous protests from the public in the first few days due to the early elimination in the Champions League preliminaries. The club is coming off a stinging 4-0 defeat in the Classique against Paris Saint Germain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

