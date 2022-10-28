In the ninth episode of the Officina Gazzetta Motori tutorial series we talk about the transmission chain which, with the use of the bike, tends to lose tension and therefore must always be checked. After working on the Benelli Leoncino 500, here are some small tips to perform the operation on your motorcycle in a few minutes

Luca Frigerio – Milano

On 90% of motorcycles in circulation, the transmission of power from the engine to the wheel passes through the chain. This component, therefore, is very stressed when we use the bike, especially during acceleration, but also when braking. In addition to checking the correct lubrication from time to time, making sure to always use specific products, it is also important to check the state of tension which, if neglected, could cause the chain to fall and cause serious damage. This operation takes a few minutes and can also be done in the home garage: let’s find out how, after working on the Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail.

CHAIN ​​TENSIONING: PART 1 — As a first step it is necessary to loosen the rear wheel nut: it is better to equip yourself with a jack, which allows you to make more force and in the long run does not tend to round the corners of the nut. This last element must simply be loosened, not unscrewed, so two turns counterclockwise are enough before going to work on the registers. The chain tension is adjusted by means of screws which push on the swingarm and which move plates attached to the rear wheel pin. It does not matter if this mechanism is located in front of or behind the pin, while it is more important to make sure to always work symmetrically on the right and left adjuster to avoid making the wheel work crooked, an error that could change the dynamics of the motorcycle or cause the chain itself to fall. due to the loss of alignment between the crown and pinion. See also Wen Xiaoting: The group's money owed to the players will definitely be made up due to a financial fault_Guizhou team

CHAIN ​​TENSIONING: PART 2 — To avoid this error it is advisable to make a mark on one of the faces of the adjusting screw, but in any case a few turns are enough to restore tension. We can then first loosen the lock nut and then unscrew the adjusting screw, trying to keep track of the rotations so as to be able to perform the same operation on the other side of the swingarm. Once the tension indicated by the manufacturer has been reached, the wheel can be tightened with the torque wrench. It is important in this phase to have a large screwdriver, which will be inserted between the chain and the crown, so that it is precisely the force of the tension to send the registers to the stop. Once the wheel nut has been tightened, the operation can be considered completed.

DATA SHEET Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail Motor 2 cylinders in line, liquid cooled, 4 valves per cylinder, 500cc Maximum power 47,6 Cv a 8.500 giri/min Maximum torque 46 Nm a 6.000 giri/min Chassis Made of steel tubes Suspensions Front 50 mm upside-down fork adjustable in rebound (wheel travel 135 mm), rear single shock absorber side adjustable in preload and rebound (wheel travel 138 mm) Brakes Dual 320mm disc front with two-piston floating caliper, rear 260mm single disc with single-piston floating caliper Wheels Front 110/80 R19 x 3.00 “, rear 150/70 R17 x 4.25” Dimensions Length 2,180mm, width 875mm, seat height 835mm, wheelbase 1,470mm, fuel tank capacity 12.7 liters Weight 207 kg (dry) Prezzo 5.990 euro f.c. See also Video Bonucci, dispute with Cristiano Mozzillo during Inter-Juve- Video Gazzetta.it