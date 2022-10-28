New organizational structure for the Femca Belluno Treviso, the CISL Federation of fashion, chemical and energy workers which has 4,200 members in the provinces of Belluno and Treviso. Milena Cesca, 55, from Calalzo di Cadore, in the secretariat of the category since 2010, was elected assistant general secretary today Thursday 27 in Spresiano during the General Council which was also attended by the national Femca secretary Sebastiamo Tripoli.

Cesca will support the general secretary Gianni Boato, at the helm of the territorial Femca for two years, and will particularly follow the Belluno area. A role of great responsibility that rewards a trade union path started in the second half of the Eighties, when she was elected RSU in an eyewear shop in Belluno. Cesca then worked for the Caf Cisl of Belluno and subsequently in the Fisascat Cisl, the Federation of services, first as an operator, then as a territorial secretary, a role she held for 9 years, from 2000 to 2009, until she joined the secretariat. confederal. In 2010 she joined the Femca secretariat, where she immediately followed the eyewear and rubber-plastic sectors and managed the training delegation with great enthusiasm. Since December 2020 she has been the reference point of the Femca Cisl in Luxottica.

The new assistant secretary will be joined by Mauro Dalla Rosa as operator in the Belluno area, while Stefania Zaffalon and Simona Puzzo join the team in Treviso, the latter with responsibility for the Montebellunese.

“In a particularly complex historical moment of profound transformations in the world of work – underlines Boato – we have chosen to strengthen the team to ensure an even greater presence of Femca in companies, alongside workers. Good second-level bargaining and the renewal of national contracts with a specific commitment on wage increases are our first goals. Thanks to the renewal of the national labor contract for the chemical sector, the average increase was 204 euros: this is the way to go, because the minimum wage in this context is not the solution to our problems, but the real risk of a brake. to wage growth “.

As for the company bargainingeyes focused on the reconciliation between life and work, smart working and environmental sustainability, also entered into recent supplementary agreements such as that of Thèlios, where the company also provides economic incentives for initiatives and behaviors aimed at protecting the environment, from the containment of production waste, to the use of car-pooling and Marcolin who made a significant leap in quality for the entire sector in terms of timetables, conciliation and the energy saving premium.