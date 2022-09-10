Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters

News from our newspaper on the 9th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On the afternoon of the 9th, after the national video and telephone conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, Xu Qin, secretary of the provincial party committee, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and head of the provincial leading group for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic, immediately presided over the video scheduling of the leading group and the provincial headquarters. Meeting. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the spirit of the national video and telephone conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic and the work deployment of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, and follow the “epidemic prevention, economic stabilization, “Development must be safe”, carry forward the great anti-epidemic spirit, insist on speeding up with speed, implement various prevention and control measures strictly and carefully, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and annihilation, with a safe and stable social environment and a solid and effective The results of epidemic prevention and control welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Hu Changsheng, commander-in-chief of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, made work arrangements. Zhang Anshun, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Sun Dongsheng and Li Yi attended the meeting. The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council went to Heilongjiang to attend the meeting at the Daqing branch.

The meeting pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our province is still complex and severe. All localities, departments and units should take epidemic prevention and control as an important political task at present, fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and adhere to the principle of “foreign prevention and import, domestic prevention and control”. The general strategy of “anti-rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, implement the requirements of “early, fast, accurate, meticulous” and “nine early”, consolidate responsibilities, plug loopholes, and do work in detail, so as to achieve early detection and fast disposal , to prevent spillover, and resolutely build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that we must go all out to handle the epidemic situation in key areas and achieve social zero as quickly as possible. All localities and departments must continue to fully support Daqing and fight the epidemic together. Daqing City must promote the full coverage of risk investigation, carefully look for short-circuit loopholes, surround, remove and eliminate risk points as soon as possible, identify the source of infection, and cut off the chain of transmission; it is necessary to strengthen isolation management measures, strict closed-loop management, and do a good job in environmental elimination. To eliminate the risk of community transmission; to strengthen the training of prevention and control personnel operating procedures, enhance the ability of epidemic prevention and control, and improve the level of standardized and professional treatment; to strengthen the basic living security of the masses to ensure timely delivery of daily necessities; to implement territorial and regional control requirements , and resolutely guard the bottom line not to spill over.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to implement the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures across the province. The command system at all levels must always remain active and implement flat command. The provincial headquarters immediately formulated the spirit of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan’s speech and the implementation opinions of the 27 work measures of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, together with the National Day holiday and around the new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control opinions. The implementation plan for the control work was issued together, a mechanism for leading cadres to sink and link up was established, a three-level daily dispatch and zero-reporting system was implemented at the provincial, municipal and county levels, and a working group was dispatched to supervise and supervise the grass-roots epidemic prevention and anti-epidemic work. It is necessary to strengthen the inspection and control of people arriving and returning from other places, strictly prevent the cross-regional spread of the epidemic, continue to prevent the importation of overseas epidemics, and do a good job in the management of enterprises, construction sites, farmers markets, pension institutions, prisons and other places with dense personnel, and strengthen campus epidemic prevention and control. The establishment of epidemic-free communities enhances the awareness of public protection, and maximizes the prevention of aggregation, mobility, and hidden transmission.

The meeting required that all localities, departments and units should adhere to the responsibility of guarding the soil and be responsible for the soil, enhance the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, establish risk awareness, adhere to bottom-line thinking, and continue to carry out safety in the fields of transportation, hazardous chemicals, fire protection, gas, coal mines and other fields. Check and rectify hidden dangers, do a good job in public security management, letters and visits, etc., and effectively maintain the overall security and stability of the society.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the provincial government attended the meeting at the main venue. Each city (prefecture), county (city, district) has branch venues.