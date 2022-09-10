PAVIA

Official yesterday afternoon by the Lombardy Regional Committee that the Pavia-Accademia Pavese derby will be played tomorrow evening (Saturday) at 20.30 with the inversion of the field (admission prices Presidential Tribune 25 euros, Side tribunes 15 euros, Curva Sud 10 EUR).

A match that is looking for confirmation at home after a good home debut with a 3-0 win over Vis Nova Giussano.

«The derbies are always important, but our attitude will not change, which we have already shown in these first matches in front of a warm cheer – explains the Italian forward Matteo Principe -. Our mold is to play with heart, always hungry against any opponent we will face and it will be like this also tomorrow night at Fortunati against the Academy ».

Last Sunday Principe signed the definitive 3-0, immediately breaking the ice in the championship and realizing what he has always seen with generosity in search of the goal in every game played so far.

«In front of Mr. Tassi he has always lined up three players who try to move a lot, without giving reference points to the opposing defenses to put them in difficulty – explains Principe -. Personally I am happy to have found the goal immediately on the first day of the championship, I looked for it until the end and I found it in the 90th minute stealing the ball and overcoming the goalkeeper, concluding in a lucid way ».

For the Pavia forward, 25 years old who lives in Milan, the choice of Pavia is an important choice. For him five seasons he has an experience in Mede with the Lomellina jersey in Excellence. «Pavia is a square with a stadium and support from higher categories – admits Principe -. I immediately accepted this call after the great experience in Promotion at Anacapri where I won the championship scoring 29 goals. I also liked this call to the South because it was stimulating ».

After the 3-0 goal, an exultation against Vis Nova that highlighted all the tattoos that Principe proudly wears all over his body. «I wanted to convey my life journey with tattoos – explains the Pavia forward -. I did the first when I was 14. And in the writings and images that I wear on my chest, and not only, I wanted to add personal memories of my life from time to time. Family, friends. I am a very believer, therefore also Jesus, Our Lady, but also images of football which is my life…. ». –

ENRICO VENNI