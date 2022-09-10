Home News Those dilapidated buildings in via Cesare Battisti in Caluso, by order of the Municipality
Those dilapidated buildings in via Cesare Battisti in Caluso, by order of the Municipality

by admin
Those dilapidated buildings in via Cesare Battisti in Caluso, by order of the Municipality
The unsafe building in via Cesare Battisti in Caluso

First collapses due to the wrong maneuver of a truck. Concerned residents: “The barriers do not reassure us”

lydia massia

09 September 2022

CALUSO. The portion of the roof of a building used as a privately owned warehouse is a danger to public safety, which for a couple of weeks has been in danger of collapsing in via Cesare Battisti at number 34, right in front of a stretch where the canal runs. De Brissac.

the truck knocks down the tiles

A first failure occurred following a truck that, in maneuvering, in order to pass in the narrow two-way carriageway of via Cesare Battisti, had approached the wall of the house causing the detachment of part of the drainage channel rainwater and the collapse of some tiles. The driver had not stopped.

So the costs are borne by the owner of the building, who until recently housed a bed & breakfast. The Municipality, after securing the affected area, issued an order in which the owner must restore the portion of the roof. The ordinance was preceded by an inspection by the municipal technical office which drafted a report.

“Throughout the development of the roof, at various points – reads the report. – there are tiles in brick material (coppi) in an evident state of precarious balance, while the gutter has detached. The building is in poor maintenance conditions, with potential danger of further tiles falling ».

the exasperated residents

«We have been waiting for an intervention for two weeks now – complains a resident of the street -. Also because the barrier fixed by the local police is not enough to reassure us. This is an already dangerous road as far as traffic is concerned, where two cars struggle to pass and there are no sidewalks for pedestrians. In addition, many motorists park without parking, making the passage even more difficult ».

See also  On solid foundations and convictions - Goffredo Fofi

Still in the same street a few meters further on, the roof of an old carpentry in a serious state of decay is also at risk of collapse. A collapse had already occurred, but in the inner courtyard. The complex belonged to the entrepreneur Giancarlo Gnavi, who died a few years ago, leaving a complex situation for the inheritance.

Last week some tiles had also fallen from a portion of the roof of the church of Santa Marta, on the side of via Petitti. But the parish has already made arrangements.lydia massia

