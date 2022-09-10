Also this year, on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of its foundation, World Physiotherapy promoted on September 8 the celebration of the World Day of Physiotherapy which aims to bring physiotherapy closer to citizens and to represent the importance of work. carried out by physiotherapists from all over the world to support the health and well-being of the population.

At the center of this edition is osteoarthritis and other rheumatic diseases: about 150 pathologies classified in degenerative, inflammatory, systemic autoimmune and dysmetabolic diseases. They significantly affect the patient’s quality of life and are characterized by pain, inflammation, structural alterations of the bone and periarticular tissues, joint stiffness and functional disability.

“Osteoarthritis – says Dr. Antonio Ciasca, Director of the Health Professions of the Asl Bt Rehabilitation Area – is the most widespread form of arthropathy in the world population and one of the main causes of disability. Recent data state that about 10% of men and 13% of women over the age of 50 have symptoms attributable to the disease, with a higher incidence with increasing age and in the presence of risk factors such as obesity, functional overload and previous joint traumas “.

Osteoarthritis is a chronic disease that typically affects the synovial joints; the areas most involved are knee, hip, hand and lumbar spine. It is characterized by osteostructural alterations and cartilage degeneration, pain, muscle weakness, joint stiffness and functional impotence. The most recent OARSI (Osteoarthritis Research Society International) guidelines recommend therapeutic exercise, patient education and weight control as the first line intervention for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

“In compliance with the best scientific evidence, the physiotherapist – continues Ciasca – develops a program aimed at reducing pain, functional recovery, increasing joint excursion and muscle strength using strategies based on aerobic exercises, stretching and joint flexibility,” balance and coordination, training the use of any orthoses and aids and educating the patient / caregiver to self-manage chronicity through ergonomic suggestions to be adopted during the activities of daily life. “” ASL Bt delivers an Evidence-based rehabilitation response to citizenship health needs spreading throughout the provincial territory – comments Dr. Francesca Cuonzo, Director of the Asl Bt Rehabilitation Department – to guarantee rehabilitation continuity along the path of taking charge of the patient in the transition between the different operating units and corporate and affiliated settings “.

In the first half of 2022 there were over 40,000 physiotherapy, speech therapy, educational-rehabilitation services and specialist visits provided by the Rehabilitation Department at the various locations throughout the territory.

“Through the competent contribution of numerous multidisciplinary teams within which the 104 physiotherapists belonging to all the various operating units of the ASL Bt work, to whom our sincere thanks are addressed, the patients – concludes Cuonzo – are actively involved in paths individualized aimed at the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of possible disabling conditions in the orthopedic, neurological and cardio-respiratory fields “.

You can consult all the references (numbers phone number, offices, e-mails, visiting hours) of the Rehabilitation Department and of the connected Centers and Outpatient Clinics.