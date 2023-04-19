GEIR OF THE MONTHS 2023 | Sportsmount.com

Registration is now open to participate in the 29th edition of the Giir di Mont, the historic classic of mountain running scheduled for 29 and 30 July next in the enchanting setting of Premana and its mountain pastures. The competition at Giir di Mont is always very high with the involvement of the best athletes in the specialty ready to contend for the title amidst suggestive scenery and a unique atmosphere, the result of the encounter between the rugged territory of the mountains that embrace Premana and a lively and activity that has managed over the centuries to live in perfect harmony with it. The route will wind as per tradition among the woods and green slopes touching the 13 pastures of Premana, but to make it unique will, as always, be the warmth of the public present along all 32 km of the race ring, who will cheer with participation by calling each single athlete.

The pre-Manese weekend will begin on the afternoon of Saturday 29 July with the Giir di Mont – Young, a competition reserved for those born between 2006 and 2013 inclusive and designed with the specific aim of giving young athletes the opportunity to taste the unique atmosphere of the Giir of Mont, waiting to be able to experience it as protagonists. The evening will continue with the race for the very young (born after 2013) and later with the official presentation of the top runners who will participate in the 32 km, who will reward the children and teenagers who are protagonists of the afternoon efforts. We will continue with “Waiting… for the Giir di Mont”, a moment dedicated to listening to exceptional guests and telling their stories related to the world of sport and the mountains.

On Sunday 30th July the awaited Giir di Mont – 32 Km, 2400 meters of positive difference in height with three important climbs and three equally demanding descents that characterize it, and the Giir di Mont – 18 Km, reduced version which with its 1100m with a positive difference in height, it will have the same start and finish but will shorten the route by cutting two of the three climbs and then rejoining the classic route.

As every year in Premana each athlete is the protagonist, confirming this the CAMP – Team of Mont is reconfirmed. The initiative was in fact born to bring the athletes away from the first places in the standings to be protagonists on the podium, uniting in a team game. All those registered for the 32 km will be able to create their own team made up of five runners, to then compete with the others in a points classification drawn up on the basis of their position in the general classification. The 15 athletes belonging to the first three classified teams will be awarded on the stage of the Giir di Mont.

