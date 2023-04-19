Home » Pentagon-leaks, UN secretary general Guterres also intercepted: “Ukrainians are doing everything to liquidate us”
Pentagon-leaks, UN secretary general Guterres also intercepted: “Ukrainians are doing everything to liquidate us”

Even the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres was intercepted by the Pentagon along with other UN officials. Listen to his talks with assistants, his personal spokesman and other UN diplomats. It reveals the Washington Post which he quotes new secret files documents, the subject of the “leaks”, the leaks of news and confidential documents on the net that have embarrassed the United States. In one of the wiretaps, Guterres defined himself as “indignant” at being denied the visit to Ethiopia and expressed “frustration” with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is perhaps the most delicate. The Secretary General where to meet the Ukrainian president to discuss, among other things, the extension of the agreement reached between Kyiv and Moscow with the mediation of the UN and Turkey to allow theexport of Ukrainian grains from the Black Sea. The deal was about to expire. But from the cables Gutierres doesn’t seem happy about going to Kiev. A UN official noted that the 73-year-old secretary-general was not keen on the idea of ​​tackling a long flight plus an 11-hour drive to reach the Ukrainian capital. “It’s not like when he’s on a private flight and can sleep,” the diplomat noted.

In another file, dated March 8, Guterres had met Zelensky privately but the Secretary General confessed to his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, that he was “really annoyed” by the public ceremony in honor of International Women’s Day, organized during his visit but without being informed of the change of plans. Guterres ended up appearing in videos and photos of him congratulating Ukrainian military personnel at war with Russia. He confided to his spokesman that he had gone to Ukraine to lend a hand, but that the Ukrainians “are doing everything to liquidate us”.

