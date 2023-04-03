General etiquette, knowledge of helping the disabled, first aid skills, emergency response, etc. are all learning content.

Hangzhou Daily News “I am willing to be a glorious Hangzhou Asian Games volunteer. I promise: do my best, regardless of remuneration, serve the event, help others, practice volunteerism, spread advanced culture, and contribute to the success of the Asian Games. Contribute to the Asian Paralympic Games!” Recently, the Municipal Veterans Affairs Bureau “Qianchao Veterans” served the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. The recruited volunteers took an oath in unison, expressing their determination to fulfill their voluntary service duties. In the second half of this year, this group of veteran volunteers with strict discipline and high quality will enter the venues of the Asian Games and be responsible for the medical emergency assistance and transfer work at the FOP (competition venue) medical point.

First aid skills, emergency response, etc. have become compulsory courses for volunteers

“In an international conference, after the foreign guests arrived in China, the reception car had not yet arrived. The foreign guests complained to the volunteers. What should the volunteers do at this time?” “We can inform the foreign guests that a spare car has been contacted to accompany They are waiting in the waiting area.” On the same day, the emergency response and self-protection course of volunteer service in large-scale competitions was taught by teacher Liu Wen from Hangzhou Academy of Sciences. In class, she set up such a situation for the volunteers in consideration of the possible emergencies of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the students discussed and answered questions based on classroom knowledge and common sense in life, creating a lively atmosphere.

This general training centered on general etiquette, knowledge of helping the disabled, first aid skills, emergency response, discipline norms, etc. Professional teachers in various fields gave wonderful lectures, with rich content, clear main lines, and easy to understand, helping veteran volunteers gain a deeper understanding of volunteering Serve.

In the early stage, after qualification review and interview selection, nearly 300 veterans entered the general training session. Among them, there are demobilized soldiers who have made meritorious service in the army, and there are also retired college soldiers who have received professional training in emergency rescue. After taking off their military uniforms, they returned to the local area to make contributions. Some continued their studies, some became grassroots civil servants, some started their own businesses, and some served as security officers in the community. Although the identity has changed, the soldier’s original intention of “returning to war if there is a call” remains unchanged.

Facing the upcoming challenges, Qian Hongwei, a retired college student soldier, is both nervous and looking forward to it: “The one-day general training has given us a deeper understanding of the Asian Games. As a bridge of communication, volunteers should be more strict with themselves and serve the Asian Games well.” This event deserves the honorable title of ‘volunteer’.”

“Volunteer work is an important part of the entire Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. I have great responsibilities. I will earnestly study the knowledge of the Asian Games and become an excellent ‘Money Tide Veteran’ volunteer.” As a retired soldier, he is also a Zhou Nan, a retired military affairs worker, said, “This training has given me a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the general situation of the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, the job responsibilities of volunteers, medical rescue and other related knowledge. I will Keep learning new knowledge, mastering new skills, getting ready to better serve this grand event, and be a good ambassador for the spread of Chinese stories and the charm of Hangzhou.”

Nearly 50,000 retired soldiers in the city are active in the front line of volunteer service

“A qualified volunteer not only needs to have the basic literacy to participate in voluntary services, but also needs to understand the comprehensive knowledge of Asian Games knowledge, related events, and host city culture.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs said that the quality of veterans themselves They have a strong sense of discipline and discipline. Through this general training course for Asian Games volunteers, veterans have not only improved their personal skills and comprehensive quality, enhanced their own knowledge reserves related to Asian Games services, but also further enhanced their sense of mission and sense of service to the Asian Games. Sense of responsibility, “After the training is over, we will arrange a unified test, and combine the training attendance rate and test results to comprehensively evaluate whether the trainees are qualified.”

“Qianchao Veterans” is a volunteer service brand for veterans in Hangzhou. At present, nearly 50,000 retired soldiers in the city are active in the front line of voluntary service, playing an important role in epidemic prevention and control, emergency rescue and other aspects. Trained and trained by the army, they are organized, disciplined, and have a strong sense of collective honor. They are an iron army team that is able to fight when they are called, and is sure to win.

“We have gradually launched the work of ‘Qianchao Veterans’ to serve the Asian Games since the first half of last year, organized and mobilized by relying on the city’s four-level service system for veterans, to ensure that the recruitment, interviews, training and other work can be carried out in an orderly manner, and the best candidates will be selected. Excellent veterans serve the Asian Games.” The staff of the Municipal Veterans Affairs Bureau in charge of volunteer recruitment introduced that the city’s Veterans Affairs Department will implement the provincial party committee and government’s “one city, one heart, work together” and the municipal party committee and government The goal of “running a meeting well and upgrading a city” requires veterans to contribute to the hosting of the most successful Asian Games in history.

