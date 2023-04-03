More than six hours of visit to Vinitaly. Giorgia Meloni arrives at the Verona fair for the first time as Prime Minister, after having visited the event in the past as FdI leader, and allows herself a bath in the crowd. However, the controversy that broke out after the words of the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, on the attack in via Rasella is still hot. “I consider it an institutional grammar, after which I understand that La Russa has already replied and also already apologized. Therefore, I would not fuel a controversy that seems to me to have already ended” he says, says the tenant of Palazzo Chigi. Still on the subject of the Resistance, in view of the anniversary of the Liberation, Meloni replies piquedly to the question of whether he will ask the ministers to participate in the celebrations of April 25: “I don’t think I have to ask him, they are somewhat curious assessments that you make “.

Returning to the visit to Vinitaly, dozens of selfies and photos with the visitors for the premier, who then replies “thank you” to those who say: “Great Giorgia, you are number one”. “It’s always a way to test if you’re doing a good job, if that job is perceived. I’m happy”, she says about the reception received at the 55th edition of the international exhibition of wines and spirits. After a first visit to the pavilion of Masaf (minister of agriculture, food sovereignty and forests), also to admire Caravaggio’s Bacchus and Guido Reni’s young Bacchus, here is a photo with a white chef’s hat in hand and, therefore, a toast before starting the tour of the pavilions, visited practically all. Meloni arrives shortly after 10, goes from stand to stand, initially accompanied by the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, she allows herself a lunch break eating Tuscan and then resumes the tour in the afternoon passing from one Region to another. A tribute to the showcase of Italian excellence in the world: wine. “The wine sector – he underlines – is worth over 30 billion euros in Italy and employs over 870 thousand workers, the first in the trade balance of our ‘made in’. Obviously, it is our interest and our duty to support this world, also with generational turnover It’s a fundamental piece of our economy.” Then, participating in the award ceremony of the 7th Agricultural Institutes of Italy wine competition in the auditorium, Meloni underlines: “The way I see it, this is high school, because there is nothing more deeply linked to our culture than what these kids are able to study, hand down and carry forward.This is the reason why we talk about the Made in Italy high school, that is, to carry out an operation also on these paths that explains the deep bond that exists between our culture and our identity which is the most precious thing we have”.

And it doesn’t end there. Because there is no shortage of hot topics and, in addition to the Pnrr, the game of appointments and the tax authorities, the Prime Minister replies that she is “in complete agreement” with the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, on the subject of basic income and the agricultural work: “What happens in agriculture in Italy – he remarks – produces a very significant piece of our GDP. Are you telling me that businesses and that young people who work in this world do an unworthy job? I guess someone doesn’t he understood how this country walks”.