Home Sports Geneva/Servette HC plays the best qualification in 56 years
Sports

Geneva/Servette HC plays the best qualification in 56 years

by admin
Geneva/Servette HC plays the best qualification in 56 years

Geneva/Servette is already qualified for the play-off and should finish the qualification in 1st place. There’s something amazing about that: the club has a sextet of foreigners whose quality arouses the envy of the competition, but its infrastructure is the worst in the league.

A congenial duo: the enforcer Teemu Hartikainen (left) and his intimate Linus Omark.

Marcel Bieri / Keystone

A month before the end of the qualification in the National League, only one team qualified for the play-off and was colored green in the teletext: Geneva/Servette, the leader, who was facing a “start-finish victory ” stands.

See also  France in the Nations League final, Belgium recovered by two goals

You may also like

Wimbledon 2023: Clare Balding to lead BBC coverage...

After attacking Schalke fans: police raid before BVB...

Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary...

Thomas Doll in Jakarta – Soccer Adventures in...

Vitali: It’s time for the Packers to trust...

Commentary on International Women’s Day – Women’s rights...

A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after...

Fabien Galthié, before the trip of the French...

BVB against Chelsea: Controversial intervention – The video...

WSL 2022-23 final day: Last round of fixtures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy