13
Geneva/Servette is already qualified for the play-off and should finish the qualification in 1st place. There’s something amazing about that: the club has a sextet of foreigners whose quality arouses the envy of the competition, but its infrastructure is the worst in the league.
A month before the end of the qualification in the National League, only one team qualified for the play-off and was colored green in the teletext: Geneva/Servette, the leader, who was facing a “start-finish victory ” stands.