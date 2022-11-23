PUPPY

Only Cuceglio was missing from the appeal and last Saturday, November 19th, the first victory in the championship arrived in the Blue group of the Acsi-Aca 11-a-side football SuperLeague. It was also the only success of a team playing at home. Against Pro loco Baldissero it finished 4-3, at the end of a game which, in addition to the seven goals, gave emotions, as explained by the president, coach and sporting director of Cuceglio, Mauro Boveri: «In the first half we lost 1-3 , it seemed like it was a Saturday like the other eight, where we left the field without the three points, but with six knockouts and two draws and instead the pride of the team came out in the second half, which has a dozen players from Cuceglio – explains Boveri –. This year we are at the first participation in the Aca championship, after years in Csi, a choice due to the desire to change to try other championships, play on other pitches and face new opponents. A comparison with another reality that is booming in Canavese. We have also signed up a futsal team, which is still called Cuceglio and plays in the white group of Master C, with the same players as in futsal».

Remaining in the Blue group, in the ninth matchday there were three draws, the 0-0 of Verolengo-Mezzese and Foglizzese-Montalenghe and the 4-4 of Real Chivasso-Frossini, as well as two away victories the 0-3 of Rivara on the Rivarolese and the 0-1 of Valperga 17 on the Oratorio Leinì. Classification: Rivara 25; Leinì Oratory 18; Montalenghe, Valperga 17 16; Foglizzese 15; Frossini, Real Chivasso 14; Verolengo 7, Mezzese 6; Cuceglio, Pro loco Baldissero 5, Rivarolese 4.

In the orange group on the tenth day, only one away victory, the 0-5 of Kanavesana 19 over HDemia, three 1-1 draws between Pavone and Spolina and Vistrorio Red-the rowing special and the 2-2 between Real Amis 2020 and l ‘FC The Blues. Two home victories, Dieci10’s 5-0 over Independiente and Real Ivrea’s 3-1 over Piverone. Ranking: Ten10 points 24; Kanavesana 20; Fc The Blues, Piverone 19; bobbin 18; Real Amis 17, Pavone, The Rowing Special 14; Real Ivrea 12; Vistrorio Red 11, Biella 10, Independiente 5; Bellavita 4, HDemia 1. In futsal there are three teams in command with full points after three days: Spqr daje de heel in Master A, Zerb Team in B and Hammers Pavone in C White, while in C Azzurro leaders Calabbria Utd lead with 7 points.