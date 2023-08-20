Genoa Fiorentina 1-4, the scattered considerations – Sportellate

Tremendous return to Serie A for the Grifone, sunk by an already bubbly Fiorentina.

– The start of the season between Genoa and Fiorentina smiles widely on the Viola. The 1-4 is an audible result of a game with a single or almost single score, where the Viola have good times and bad times. Match immediately addressed with the one-two from Biraghi and Bonaventura already in the first ten minutes, while the rossoblù in Marassi are helpless spectators in the face of Fiorentina’s pace and dribbling speed;

– The Italian is working a lot on the midfield and on the new solutions to be adopted, taking advantage of those Arthur’s dribbling skills that Fiorentina lacked so much last year. Genoa wasn’t a very conclusive test of the holding power of a “light” and purely dribbling midfield, but in the possession phase, Fiorentina showed a great variety of viable options, and always implemented them with great effectiveness, systematically depriving Genoa of references in pressure;

– Among the many news and surprises in the Viola house, it was worthy of attention Michael Kayode’s debut from the first minute. The full-back born in 2004, fresh European champion with Italy U-19 with lots of goals in the final, was launched from the start in place of a key player like Dodô, paying off with a performance of level and personality. Difficult not to notice the upgrade, and not only in perspective, in the purple shifts compared to last year, where the long unavailability of the Brazilian ex-Shakhtar Italiano had to count on Venuti;

– There was a certain curiosity for the two Italian-Argentine strikers who have just arrived in their respective teams, i.e. Beltran on the Fiorentina side and retegui Genoa shore. If he reserved only a handful of minutes for the first Italian in the final, preferring them to a good Nzola, the second tried to make himself heard only in the 83rd minute on the development of a corner. Modest test that of the blue international, never triggered by his teammates with expendable balls but also appeared quite lazy in terms of participation in the game;

– In view of the match against Fiorentina, Gilardino he had spoken of Genoa as an open building site. The impression is that the Genoan building is barely at its foundations. Few certain references, many changes of arrangement on the field, an effective inability to react to cold shot of the violas and a questionable technical caliber of certain singles. To the Gila, the road is long and already uphill.

