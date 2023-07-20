Genoa-Retegui, here we are: it’s closing time. Transfer market news

Official Reijnders at Milan: contract until 2028. Inter, here is Cuadrado. Lecce strengthens the defense with Zinedin Smajlovic, a Swede born in 2003 who comes from Taby FK. Augello remains in Serie A, from Sampdoria to Cagliari. Frog at Empoli. Gollini returns to Napoli: loan with option to buy set at 7 million. Valentin Carboni at Monza, Jankto at Cagliari, Cragno at Sassuolo. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS – THE BOARD

JUAN CUADRADO to INTER (released)

The Nerazzurri have reached an agreement with the Colombian. After arriving in the city and undergoing medical visits, Cuadrado signed a contract until 30 June 2024. Below are all the official signings in Serie A

TIJJANI REIJNDERS al MILAN (dall’AZ Alkmaar)

The Rossoneri have formalized the permanent signing (for 19 million plus 4 bonuses) of the Dutch midfielder from AZ Alkmaar. Reijnders has signed an agreement with Milan until June 30, 2028.

ZINEDIN SMAJLOVIC al LECCE (dal Taby FK)

The yellow and red club choose a young reinforcement in defense. The Swedish class of 2003 was bought outright and signed a three-year contract with an option for the other two

