0
Patrick Zaki came out of the police directorate building of New Mansoura after the presidential pardon. As soon as he was released, after shaking hands with a security man in a striped shirt, the young Egyptian hugged the mother halathen the girlfriend Mother Iskandersister Marise and father George
The article The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the embrace with his mother and the one with his girlfriend comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.
See also White-Polish border refugee crisis escalates Putin: The West takes the opportunity to attack but forgets its humanitarian obligations