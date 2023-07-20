Home » The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the embrace with his mother and the one with his girlfriend
World

The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the embrace with his mother and the one with his girlfriend

by admin
The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the embrace with his mother and the one with his girlfriend

Patrick Zaki came out of the police directorate building of New Mansoura after the presidential pardon. As soon as he was released, after shaking hands with a security man in a striped shirt, the young Egyptian hugged the mother halathen the girlfriend Mother Iskandersister Marise and father George

The article The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the embrace with his mother and the one with his girlfriend comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  White-Polish border refugee crisis escalates Putin: The West takes the opportunity to attack but forgets its humanitarian obligations

You may also like

Hisense PX2 Pro: reception of the trichroma laser...

A Barbaric Act: Russian Attack on Odessa Causes...

the SASE 5G strategy for the security of...

American Soldier Detained in North Korea Faces Legal...

Others stuck in a cable car during a...

Egypt, al-Sisi pardons Patrick Zaki: he will be...

Iraq, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad is attacked...

Rosalía from “Malamente” already has her own doll

The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was attacked

Koran burned, Swedish embassy attacked in Iraq. Ukraine,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy