Patrick Zaki came out of the police directorate building of New Mansoura after the presidential pardon. As soon as he was released, after shaking hands with a security man in a striped shirt, the young Egyptian hugged the mother halathen the girlfriend Mother Iskandersister Marise and father George

The article The first images of Patrick Zaki free: the embrace with his mother and the one with his girlfriend comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

