Genoa, Retegui to Sky: ‘Ct Mancini’s farewell surprised me’

The new Genoa striker, a guest on “Calciomercato – L’Originale”, spoke of Mancini’s farewell to the national team: “A decision that surprised me. I wrote him a message to thank him for the opportunity and he replied to many goals against Genoa. Who inspires me? Kane and Haaland”

First the call from the national team, then that from Genoa. “I feel Italian,” he says Mateo Retegui proud and his impact with both shirts, the blue one and the griffin one, was dreamlike. The future with Italy, however, will no longer be together with Ct Roberto Mancini who launched it: “His decision surprised me – said the class of ’99 guest of “Calciomercato-L’Originale” -. When I found out, I sent the coach a message, thanking him for the trust and for the opportunity he gave me to wear the national team shirt. For me it was an honor, together with the staff and his companions he immediately made me feel at home. What did he answer me? To score many goals with Genoa. But before arriving I hadn’t spoken to him about the transfer, only with Gilardino who trusted me and was important in making my decision.”

“A chi mi ispiro? Kane e Haaland”

Between a Milito-like exultation under the north steps and the ‘M’ dedicated to his sister, the ex Tigre also retraced a past unsuccessful negotiation, the one with Inter: “I’m not sure how it went, if my father took care of it, I was busy playing in Argentina and didn’t think about it.” Finally, a joke about the strikers on whom he draws inspiration, deflecting the comparisons with Batistuta and Lautaro: “I like Kane and Haaland” said Retegui, ready to make the rossoblù people fall in love with them.

Genoa already crazy about Retegui: two goals against Modena

Retegui: “Beltran and I teammates in the national team? He is strong… “

Not particularly accustomed to interviews as well as nicknames (“Rete-goal is fine, but I’m Mateo Retegui and that’s it”), the Genoa striker is already concentrated on the first match of the championship, where he will face Beltran’s Fiorentina: “He’s a good player, but I don’t know him personally. We’re a couple from the national team? It would be nice, but it’s a decision he has to take with his family”.

Beltran to Fiorentina: all the official news

Fiorentina, here is Beltran: it's official. Kaba to Lecce, Ndoye to Bologna from Basel. Cerofolini leaves Fiorentina and joins Frosinone. Genoa double blow: here are De Winter and Messias. Hellas Verona has its new striker: Federico Bonazzoli.

MOHAMED KABA to LECCE (from Valenciennes)

Reinforcement in midfield for the Salento who ensure the performance of the 21-year-old French-Guinean: for him a four-year agreement with an option to renew for another season

LUCAS BELTRAN to FIORENTINA (from River Plate)

The arrival of the striker is official: the new Viola footballer has joined the Viola club with a contract until 30 June 2028.

DAN NDOYE to BOLOGNA (from Basel)

The Swiss forward, who grew up in the Lausanne youth team, is officially a rossoblù player: an important reinforcement for Thiago Motta. Comes from Basel

