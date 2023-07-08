Roma Targets Manchester United’s Frustrated Midfielder McTominay

Title: Roma Targeting Manchester United’s McTominay as Frustration Mounts

Rome, Italy – As Roma continues their search for midfield reinforcements, the club has set its sights on Scottish international midfielder Scott McTominay, who currently plays for Manchester United in the Premier League.

McTominay, 26, has been a prominent figure for Manchester United since making his debut at the age of 19. The midfielder’s potential caught the attention of former United manager Jose Mourinho, who sees the possibility of reuniting with his former prodigy in Rome.

Known for his tall and muscular frame, McTominay possesses impressive technical abilities such as strength, defense, dribbling, passing, and shooting. Despite primarily serving as a defensive midfielder, McTominay has showcased offensive prowess as well, contributing 12 goals and 3 assists during his seven seasons at Manchester United. In the previous season alone, he played 39 games, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

If Roma succeeds in signing McTominay, it would significantly enhance the team’s midfield control and bolster their attacking capabilities. Manchester United is reportedly willing to part ways with the player, placing a price tag of €30 million. While this offer falls within Roma’s financial reach, McTominay’s annual salary of €4.6 million may pose a potential obstacle. Negotiations may require the midfielder to consider a reduction in his salary to facilitate the transfer.

Roma faces stiff competition in pursuit of McTominay’s services, with Brighton, a rising Premier League team, also expressing interest in the talented midfielder. Brighton holds the financial advantage in this race, making a swift and determined approach necessary for Roma to secure their target before being snatched away.

