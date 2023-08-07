Home » Germany after the World Cup: DFB must act quickly
Germany after the World Cup: DFB must act quickly

Germany after the World Cup: DFB must act quickly

It is uncertain whether Alexandra Popp will continue to play in the national team. Image: Reuters

Analyzes that have triggered major improvements have not recently been the DFB’s strength for men. The women’s department should find better answers to compelling questions – and fast.

As always, the German Football Association plays for time. Everyone involved was shocked by the 1-1 draw with South Korea and the end of the group phase, because nobody had even remotely expected such a disastrous course of the tournament, quite the opposite.

The fact that the national coach, of all people, quickly rediscovered her willingness to fight and announced that she did not want to resign of her own free will speaks for the self-confidence with which the former striker accepts life with its ups and downs. It is their right to position themselves courageously. But it is also necessary for the association to quickly analyze the situation and get to the bottom of why the mission down under went so drastically wrong, regardless of previous merits.

