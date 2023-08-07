Senidah in a transparent dress | Entertainment

Senidah delights fans with new stylings, and it seems that this summer she decided to go one step further.

After going topless on stage a few days ago, Senida Hajdarpašić, better known as Senidah, attracted a lot of attention with her styling in the pictures she posted on Instagram.

It seems that lately chooses smaller and smaller clothesand her audience obviously likes this style very much, because they constantly give her compliments, so why would she change it.

Senida posed in something resembling underwear, although that brushhalter was definitely notcowboy boots and in quite provocative poses.

The see-through dress looked more like a well-designed cape that revealed more than covered the singer’s body, and with this hot release, sweaty companions.

BONUS VIDEO:

05:33 Lepa Brena and Senidah for Kurir about the future duet and joint cooperation Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

