Home » Senidah in a transparent dress | Entertainment
World

Senidah in a transparent dress | Entertainment

by admin
Senidah in a transparent dress | Entertainment

Senidah delights fans with new stylings, and it seems that this summer she decided to go one step further.

Izvor: M.P./ATAIMAGES

After going topless on stage a few days ago, Senida Hajdarpašić, better known as Senidah, attracted a lot of attention with her styling in the pictures she posted on Instagram.

It seems that lately chooses smaller and smaller clothesand her audience obviously likes this style very much, because they constantly give her compliments, so why would she change it.

Senida posed in something resembling underwear, although that brushhalter was definitely notcowboy boots and in quite provocative poses.

The see-through dress looked more like a well-designed cape that revealed more than covered the singer’s body, and with this hot release, sweaty companions.

BONUS VIDEO:

05:33 Lepa Brena and Senidah for Kurir about the future duet and joint cooperation Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Zvezda beat Partizan statement by Dusko Ivanovic after the third game | Sport

You may also like

My swallows killed by the cold in a...

New Lancia Delta 2023-2024, more and more rumors...

How to hide the number from which you...

Is Apple working on AI | MobIT

Niger’s Military Junta Announces Closure of National Airspace...

Palermo, the fire in Bellolampo “burns” even the...

Dnevni horoskop za 7 avgust 2023 godine |...

Average exchange rate of the euro August 7,...

Oncologist “killed her little daughter then took her...

The Impact of Climate Change: Loch Ness Water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy