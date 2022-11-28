Listen to the audio version of the article

Everything flows: even the World Cup in Qatar. Which for better or for worse, with his astonishing oddities, is still coming to life. So far, apart from some particularly sensational results (the defeats of Argentina and Germany) the tournament has caused discussion more for everything it has brought about (trampled civil and human rights, the absurd Fifa bans, various and possible) than for what it actually would be: that is, the most important review of global football.

Entering the second week, let’s try to draw a first summary balance. Before giving the votes, however, one piece of news should be highlighted: Germany, for the moment, has undone it. By managing to draw (1-1) with Spain, and also thanks to Japan’s unpredictable defeat by Costa Rica, the Germans managed to avoid a sensational elimination after only two games. Even if the Iberians, despite slowing down, remain at the top of the group. Now Spain will deal with Japan and the Germans with Costa Rica.

France 7.5. A squadron, that’s undeniable. Already qualified for the round of 16. Who has everything to do an encore after the triumph in Russia 2018. The more you take away the pieces (Pogba, Benzema, Lucas Hernandez) the more fearsome he becomes. Even when he shoots at a slow pace, he gives the impression that, suddenly, a hurricane is unleashed, well played by Mbappè, a lightning bolt that doesn’t forgive when he strikes. His brace against the Danes turned the game upside down. At just 24, the French forward has already scored 7 goals at the World Cup. Someone says that Mbappè rhymes with Pele. The assonance is there, but the most correct comparison is with Ronaldo, the Phenomenon. But the carioca one, already entered into the Legend.

Brazil (7.5). As far as we saw against Serbia (2-0) Brazil is totally devoted to attack but also balanced in defence. Which makes you dream and which points straight to his sixth world title. The second overhead kick goal by Richarlison, the blond son of the favela who drives the world crazy, is already in the gallery of wonders. But there is a however: Neymar’s injury, severely hit in the ankle, undermines some certainties of the Selecao which, despite being able to count on other young phenomena, is orphaned by the more charismatic striker than her. You are amazed that, in the face of so many technological innovations (var, automatic out of play, extended recovery time), instead you let yourself be easily beaten by the more technical players. Ridiculous penalties are granted for trivial contacts and the safety of the best, those for whom this freak is followed, is not protected. It’s true that Neymar, with his embroideries, goes looking for a few kicks: but artists are artists …

Spain (7). Luis Enrique’s team, which arrived in Qatar as a gang of wild kids, is confirming all the best that was said about a group with a precise and well-recognised identity. He’s not yet Del Bosque’s invincible Seleccion, but he’s on his way. This was also seen in the match against Germany, determined not to get slammed like a carpet, considering that two years ago in Seville it ended 6-0 due to the red rages. This time the Spaniards, while maintaining control of the game, and despite having taken the lead with a flash of Morata, preferred to settle for the glass half full. It’s a group with many pearls (Pedro, Gavi, Ferran Torres) that must mature enough. If he does it in the next few days, everyone is in trouble.