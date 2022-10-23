Gesteco holds up two quarters, holding for just over half the race head to head with one of the contenders for the title, the Pistoia one that proved to be more solid, more continuous in the long run. And, as such, the winner – Sunday 23 October – from the match in front of the Friulians which took place at the PalaCarrara.

Predictable, the knockout has arrived, while leaving the ducals important information about their estate in the presence of a great cadet tournament. An estate that, inevitably, will have to be extended from here on for the entire duration of the big matches to come.

America’s Jordon Varnado – announced – for the evening, on the scoresheet with 24 points. In 30 ‘on the field, the American made good and bad weather. Right from the start: in fact, the basket that goes first to dirty the yellow and blue retina.

On the opposite side, it is Captain Chiera and Pepper who strike, lethal, from the perimeter. Without fear: therefore accomplices a couple of gypsies in the painting by Dell’Agnello, Gesteco, quietly, is on 6-13 at 5 ‘.

The zone defense designed by coach Pillastrini for the occasion then allows Cividale to keep his nose in front, also making use of the centers, from the line, of Rota (10-15).

There is no margin for error, however, at PalaCarrara: thus, having closed two actions without any fruit, Pistoia goes on to lead (16-17). In any case, Chiera and his companions remain in the game: in transition, Cassese does not think about it and shoots: boom, equal to 20-20. The consequent overtaking is by Battistini.

Pistoia hesitates, struggling to find offensive solutions that do not necessarily end with thrusts of his American. That is enough, however, for the Giorgio Tesi Group to regain control of the match (31-28).

When Wheatle wakes up too, the Tuscan team stretches to 36-28. Almost fluently. With equal simplicity, Dell’Agnello stitches up the ace: triple from the corner and score that, at half-time, promises great balance in view of the second half: 36-33.

However, he has another opinion about the start of the third set, the break of the hosts (6-0) to create a small gap between the two teams. Coach Pilla, a wise sea dog, calls his parents to talk a little about it. The time-out pays: to collect is Rota who, reassured, shortens and plays the charge (42-36).

Pepper follows suit by completing a three-man game: the counterpart puts Cividale back on track (42-41). Indeed, thanks to the momentary blackout experienced at this juncture from Pistoia, it gives Mouaha the opportunity to lead, on the counterattack, his again in the lead.

At the palace, among the seats of the Tuscan supporters, someone murmurs, while on the pitch coach Brienza gets a technician: in short, the match is more open than ever. Fickle, he grants his favors to both sides.

In turn: the one from Pistoia arrives, bursting, at the end of the third quarter. And it is highlighted by Chiera’s unsportsmanlike foul, following a lost ball. Accelerating, on Wheatle’s wings, Pistoia flies to 60-46. The shoulder knocks the eagles out of control.

Then the ducal area creaks, the rotations gradually slower. Battistini stops the bleeding (62-48), but too late. Also because Cividale puts the oars back in the boat prematurely, capitulating without further reactions. –

