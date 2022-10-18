CIVIDAL. The week that introduces the Cividale eagles to the first terrible cycle of this A2 championship opened on Monday 17 October.

On the horizon, in fact, the competitions against Pistoia, Fortitudo Bologna and Cento for an arduous triptych, made such by the aims, lineage and valor of the opponents placed in the obstacle of the Gesteco.

We therefore begin Sunday with the match at home of a wounded Giorgio Tesi Group, eager for revenge after the knockout suffered in the previous round in Cantù. Theater of the challenge is the PalaCarrara of Pistoia, a fort that remained inviolate even in the last play-offs in the semi-final promotion then lost by the Tuscans in Game 5 with Tezenis Verona.

Space then to face to face in front of Bologna, perhaps one of the most anticipated events of this Ueb regular season. Coach Dalmonte’s guys will be at PalaGesteco on Saturday 29th: alongside them a large handful of aficionados ready to rival, on the sound level, with the yellow and blue supporters. Finally, Cento will host the Friulians on the sixth day, Sunday 6 November.

Whether or not it manages to keep the head of the group until that day, Tramec is and will remain a team to be respected. To be faced with due caution.

To then play it: because in each of the three appointments placed close to each other by the calendar, Chiera and his teammates will be able to count on what is already shown in the first outings of the championship.

An indomitable character, a constantly growing game that, by giving each player the opportunity to be a protagonist in turn, can offer coach Pillastrini a good variety of useful solutions, who knows, to face even the big names. To defend against their attacks. And, why not, to offend them in an attempt to tear off one or more illustrious scalps.