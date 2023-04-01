Home Sports Get off work early! Leonard will play 17 minutes and score 12 points in the half to play back-to-back tomorrow – yqqlm
Sports

Get off work early! Leonard will play 17 minutes and score 12 points in the half to play back-to-back tomorrow – yqqlm

by admin
Get off work early! Leonard will play 17 minutes and score 12 points in the half to play back-to-back tomorrow – yqqlm
2023-04-01 09:46

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Get off work early! Leonard will play 17 minutes and score 12 points in the half for back-to-back games tomorrow

April 1, Beijing time, today’s NBA regular season, the Clippers’ away game against the Grizzlies is underway.

In the second half of the game, Clippers players Eric Gordon (hip) and Kawhi Leonard did not return.

According to team reporter Law Murray, the Clippers will play the Pelicans back-to-back tomorrow, and Leonard chose to play tomorrow’s game, so today’s second half will be truce.

Leonard played 17 minutes and 55 seconds in the first half, scoring 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks on 4 of 9 shots.

(edit: chen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Inter Fantasy Football, Calhanoglu may be the new Luis Alberto of Inzaghi

You may also like

Tennis: Sinner takes Alcaraz out of the game

Sinner-Alcaraz 2-1 Jannik in Miami final

F2, GP Australia: Hauger vince la Sprint di...

State of emergency for the security of the...

Naples: Osimhen injured, no Milan – Calcio on...

NHL results – Sport.cz

F1, Gp Australia, where to watch qualifying on...

Alcaraz loses Miami semifinals and number one

Caitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will...

Why does Elena Furiase become a trend every...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy