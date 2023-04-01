Original title: Get off work early! Leonard will play 17 minutes and score 12 points in the half for back-to-back games tomorrow

April 1, Beijing time, today’s NBA regular season, the Clippers’ away game against the Grizzlies is underway.

In the second half of the game, Clippers players Eric Gordon (hip) and Kawhi Leonard did not return.

According to team reporter Law Murray, the Clippers will play the Pelicans back-to-back tomorrow, and Leonard chose to play tomorrow’s game, so today’s second half will be truce.

Leonard played 17 minutes and 55 seconds in the first half, scoring 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks on 4 of 9 shots.

