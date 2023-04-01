Home Health Sinner-Alcaraz, the blue beats the Spaniard and flies to the final in the ATP of Miami – breaking latest news
Health

Sinner-Alcaraz, the blue beats the Spaniard and flies to the final in the ATP of Miami – breaking latest news

by admin
Sinner-Alcaraz, the blue beats the Spaniard and flies to the final in the ATP of Miami – breaking latest news

Jannik Sinner conquers the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. On US hard courts, the 21-year-old South Tyrolean n.11 in the world eliminated the 19-year-old Spanish n.1 in the ATP rankings and reigning champion 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 6-2 Carlos Alcaraz and now he will challenge the 27-year-old Russian for the title Daniil Medvedev who got the better of his compatriot Khachanov in the other semifinal.

“I’m delighted, it was an incredible game”, Sinner’s first words after the victory over Alcaraz. “I’ll try to give my best in the final against Medvedev.” For the tennis player trained by Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill it is the second final in a Masters 1000: in the first, in 2021 in Miami, he had to surrender in two sets to the Polish Hubi Hurkacz. It will be the fourth final for an Italian in a Masters 1000: the first was Fognini (Montecarlo 2019), then Berrettini (Madrid 2021) and now Sinner’s brace in Miami.

See also  Against stomach pain and gastritis we fill up on these foods and these tips

You may also like

Cystitis, “nightmare” that lasts over time. The solution?...

the effects on health – breaking latest news

F1: Australian GP, ​​Verstappen fastest in third free...

The Måneskin of via Rasella. The words of...

When appearing becomes even more important than health

With simple tricks and home remedies

immunity needs boosters

Dementia: Those who take laxatives increase their risk...

Is a fibroid in the uterus an obstacle...

Probiotics in cosmetics and supplements: what are they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy