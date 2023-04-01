Jannik Sinner conquers the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. On US hard courts, the 21-year-old South Tyrolean n.11 in the world eliminated the 19-year-old Spanish n.1 in the ATP rankings and reigning champion 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 6-2 Carlos Alcaraz and now he will challenge the 27-year-old Russian for the title Daniil Medvedev who got the better of his compatriot Khachanov in the other semifinal.

“I’m delighted, it was an incredible game”, Sinner’s first words after the victory over Alcaraz. “I’ll try to give my best in the final against Medvedev.” For the tennis player trained by Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill it is the second final in a Masters 1000: in the first, in 2021 in Miami, he had to surrender in two sets to the Polish Hubi Hurkacz. It will be the fourth final for an Italian in a Masters 1000: the first was Fognini (Montecarlo 2019), then Berrettini (Madrid 2021) and now Sinner’s brace in Miami.