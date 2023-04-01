ROMA – Fabio Paratici and the Tottenham They separate. The club has announced an agreed and temporary suspension, as confirmed by the official statement: “This week – 29 March 2023 – the FIFA Disciplinary Commission announced its decision to extend the sanctions of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), relating to Fabio Paratici, worldwide. This decision was taken in advance of the Appeal hearing by Fabio Paratici against the FIGC sanctions of 19 April 2023, the outcome of which would then be evaluated by further interested parties, including the Club. Given FIFA’s unexpected ruling, the sanctions can now have multi-jurisdictional effect, although they are still linked to the FIGC Appeal. In view of FIFA’s decision, Fabio has agreed with the club that he will take immediate leave pending the outcome of his appeal.” Tottenham-Conte, it’s goodbye: Richarlison’s version