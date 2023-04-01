The partition interpreter in the program ‘Password’ in 2009

The objective of the program was to guess secret words that only one of the contestant couple knew.

This Saturday a new month begins, and like every beginning of April since 2009, Elena Furiase goes viral for her historical moment in ‘Password’a ‘Cuatro’ contest presented by Luján Argüelles.

This program consisted of a couple made up of a contestant and a celebrity competing against another duo. The goal was guess secret words that only one of them knew. To guess the ‘password’, they could just say a word as a clue.

14 years ago, Elena Furiase participated in one of these deliveries, and her partner thought she was saying the word ‘open’ instead of ‘April’, and his answer was ‘close’ instead of ‘May’. It was the moment when Lolita’s daughter began to laugh without being able to stop.

This is something that The interpreter did not just like itand last year he uploaded a video on his social networks explaining that they did not need to send him more messages, that he already knew the joke: “I know it, I know it, I did it. Well, I lived it”, stated.