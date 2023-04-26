GeVi Napoli-Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro will be played on Saturday 29 April

The President of the LBA Umberto Gandini,

regarding the match scheduled for 30 April 2023 at 17.30 between GeVi Napoli Basket and Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, valid for the 29th day of the UnipolSai Serie A Championship;

noted

of what is represented by the home team, with regard to the public order profiles due to the possible celebrations for the scudetto of the Calcio Napoli team on the same date, which could prevent the influx of teams, match officials and spectators to the arena, creating an objective obstacle to the smooth running of the tender in question;

having acknowledged that these profiles, as declared by the company GeVi Napoli Basket, have already been the subject of discussions with the Prefecture and the Police Headquarters of Naples, which shared what was highlighted by the club;

given the consequent request by the company GeVi Napoli Basket to bring forward the match in question to Saturday 29 April next, a request to which the host company Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro has already communicated its acceptance

considering that bringing the match forward to Saturday 29 April next, albeit as an exception to the simultaneity of the dispute of all the matches of the day, would certainly guarantee the dispute of the same and, with it, the regular running of the championship in the necessary orderly framework public;

all this considered,

orders the advance payment of GeVi Napoli Basket and Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro to 29 April 2023 at 7 pm.