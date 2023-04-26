Pesaro, hit in the face with a brick in the street: 40 years old serious

ansa

A 40 year old woman was hit in the face on the street, a Pesaro, with a brick. She was then found on the ground in blood, she was immediately rescued by ambulance. The victim was perhaps attacked by an acquaintance and is now in the Torrette hospital in Ancona, in red code, due to the serious traumas suffered. She investigates the flying squad, which is looking for the perpetrator of the attack.