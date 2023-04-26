Pesaro, hit in the face with a brick in the street: 40 years old serious

A 40 year old woman was hit in the face on the street, a Pesaro, with a brick. She was then found on the ground in blood, she was immediately rescued by ambulance. The victim was perhaps attacked by an acquaintance and is now in the Torrette hospital in Ancona, in red code, due to the serious traumas suffered. She investigates the flying squad, which is looking for the perpetrator of the attack.
The woman is in serious condition – The attacked woman, a domestic worker, is hospitalized in serious condition due to the traumas she suffered: a head injury and a hematoma on her forehead were found. The attack happened
in the morning in via Montenevoso. An air ambulance was alerted to rescue the victim which, however, during landing hit a billboard with a shovel and was unable to continue the service